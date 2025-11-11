From January 1, 2026, investors in Nigerian government bonds will not pay taxes on their coupon income despite growing misconceptions to the contrary.

This clarification becomes important as controversy and confusion continue to trail investments in government bonds, with many investors unsure whether the new tax regime will affect their earnings.

The pricing documents of the Federal Government’s latest Green Bond and Series IV Bond clearly confirm that bond income will remain tax-free when the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 takes effect.

For investors already worried that the new tax regime might eat into their earnings, this is welcome news and a major win for Nigeria’s fixed income market.

Clearing the misconception

Since the proposed Tax Act was unveiled, there’s been confusion about whether government-issued bonds would lose their long-standing tax exemptions.

Some investors assumed that coupon payments, which is the periodic interest paid on bonds, would now be taxed like other investment income.

However, that’s not the case.

The new law explicitly maintains the exemption on income earned from bonds issued by the Federal or State Government. Under Section 163 (1)(n) of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, such income is completely exempt from taxation.

In simple terms:

If you hold FGN Bonds, Sukuk, or State Government Bonds, the interest you earn remains 100% tax-free. The Debt Management Office (DMO) will continue to pay investors their full coupon amounts without any tax deductions.

Pension funds stay protected too

The new Tax Act also reinforces the existing protection for pension assets. Section 163 (1)(h) of the Tax Act, together with Section 10(2) of the Pension Reform Act 2014, ensures that all investment income accruing to pension funds, including interest, dividends, and profit,s remains tax-exempt.

This means Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) can keep investing in government bonds confidently, knowing their returns will stay fully shielded from taxes.

No VAT on bond transactions

Beyond coupon income, bondholders also enjoy another layer of tax relief.

The Finance Act had already exempted the sale or transfer of government bonds from Value Added Tax (VAT) and this exemption is preserved under the new Tax Act.

So, if you sell your bonds before maturity, the transaction won’t attract VAT now or after 2026.

What about capital gains tax?

There’s just one small transition period to note. Until December 31, 2025, any capital gains you make from selling a bond before it matures will still be subject to the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) Act.

But that ends soon.

Once the new Tax Act takes effect in January 2026, the CGT Act will be repealed — and all gains from the disposal of Federal or State Government bonds will become tax-exempt too.

In short:

Until December 2025: Capital gains on bonds are taxed under the old CGT law.

From January 2026: No CGT, no VAT, no withholding tax, full tax exemption across the board.

Why this matters

For both retail and institutional investors, this is a crucial clarification.

More take-home income: Coupon payments will continue to be received in full, untaxed.

Stable pension investments: PFAs can continue earning tax-free returns on bonds.

Smoother compliance: No withholding or reporting obligations for bond issuers.

Investor confidence: Clarifies government’s intention to deepen the bond market, not penalize it.

This approach also aligns with global best practice, where sovereign debt instruments are typically exempt from taxes to attract more investors and keep borrowing costs low.

What you should know

The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 takes effect on January 1, 2026.

Section 163 (1)(n) exempts income from Federal and State Government bonds from tax.

Section 163 (1)(h) and the Pension Reform Act protect pension fund income.

Bond sales remain VAT-exempt, both before and after 2026.

Capital Gains Tax applies only until December 31, 2025.

Investor takeaway

If you’ve been second-guessing your bond investments because of tax fears, relax as nothing changes for you in 2026.

The government isn’t introducing new taxes on bond income; it’s maintaining the existing tax-free status that has long supported Nigeria’s debt market.

So, whether you’re an individual investor, fund manager, or retiree relying on fixed-income returns, you can keep earning from your government bonds without worrying about taxes eating into your yield.