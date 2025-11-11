Dangote Fertilizer Limited (DFL) has entered into a strategic agreement with Thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertilizer Technology (UFT), a subsidiary of thyssenkrupp Uhde, to license its advanced UFT Fluid Bed Granulation Technology for four new urea granulation units in Nigeria.

According to a statement seen by Nairametrics, the agreement includes the provision of the technology license, a comprehensive Process Design Package (PDP), and the supply of proprietary equipment such as granulators and scrubbers.

It stated that each of the four new units will have a nameplate capacity of 4,235 metric tons per day, adding up to a combined daily capacity of 16,940 metric tons.

This significantly boosts Dangote Fertilizer’s annual urea granule production from approximately 2.65 million tons to over 8 million tons.

These units will be constructed in Lekki, adjacent to DFL’s existing fertilizer complexes, which have been operating with UFT technology since 2021 and produce 3,850 metric tons per day each.

More insight

The statement pointed out that the new facilities will incorporate UFT’s energy-efficient scrubbing system, designed to minimize pressure drop while effectively controlling dust and ammonia emissions to meet stringent environmental standards.

Additionally, the plants will feature the Ammonia Convert Technology (ACT), which integrates ammonium sulfate byproducts into the urea granules, eliminating waste streams and offering logistical and commercial advantages.

Commenting on the partnership, Nadja Haakansson, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde, said: “This partnership with Dangote Fertiliser Limited underscores our shared vision for sustainable industrial development and global food security. By deploying our proven UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology, we are setting new standards in efficiency and environmental stewardship in fertilizer production. We are proud to support DFL in building resilient and future-ready value chains.”

In the same vein, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said: “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertilizer Technology for the expansion of our fertilizer operations in Lekki. This initiative reflects our commitment to agricultural self-sufficiency and industrial progress across Africa. With UFT® technology, we are ensuring the production of high-quality urea fertilizer that meets global standards while reducing environmental impact. This investment further positions Nigeria as a leading fertilizer producer.”

Dangote Fertiliser Limited is one of Africa’s largest fertilizer producers, committed to enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting food security across the continent, while thyssenkrupp Uhde’s UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology is recognized globally as one of the most advanced solutions for producing urea granules. Currently, over 70% of the world’s urea granule output is produced using this technology, contributing significantly to global food supply while maintaining emissions well below regulatory limits.

What you should know

In a related development, Aliko Dangote, in August 2025, sealed a multibillion-dollar agreement with the Ethiopian government to build a fertilizer plant that could reshape the country’s agriculture-driven economy.

Under the agreement signed in Addis Ababa, Dangote will own 60% of the facility, while the remaining 40% will be held by the state-owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH). The project, estimated at $2.5 billion, will be located in Ethiopia’s eastern Somali region.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the deal as a landmark for his country’s food security ambitions.

“This project will create jobs locally, ensure a reliable fertilizer supply for our farmers who have long faced challenges, and mark a decisive step in our path to food sovereignty,” he said in a statement.