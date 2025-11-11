The NGX is the biggest and most active stock market in West Africa.

The Nigerian major stock market promotes economic growth by enabling people and organizations to purchase and sell ownership stakes in businesses.

Investors’ wealth has increased by over N40 trillion this year due to recent economic reforms, and the All-Share Index has reached record highs thanks to strong corporate earnings, banking recapitalization, and industries like telecoms and oil.

There are more than 160 listed companies that provide stock, bond, and fund opportunities. The Nigerian stock market, primarily traded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), attracts a diverse range of investors, from everyday Nigerians to multinational corporations.

The Nigerian stock market has experienced significant growth, with total transactions reaching about N7 trillion in the first eight months—an increase of 240 percent compared to 2021.

This growth has been largely fueled by domestic activity, along with a notable rise in foreign inflows, which exceeded N1 trillion year-to-date, more than double the levels seen in 2024. Investor confidence has strengthened due to fiscal policy and foreign exchange (FX) reforms, despite recent market volatility.

Notably, a drop in market capitalization of N4 trillion occurred in early November, leading to short-term declines. Many Nigerians, especially millennials and Gen Z, are becoming increasingly involved in investing through user-friendly apps.

This demographic is democratizing access to the stock market and transforming investing from an elitist endeavor into a widely accessible wealth-building strategy, even in the face of high inflation. It is important to familiarize oneself with key investment terms, including bonds, stocks (equity shares), and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Impact of Trump’s threat

The designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” by U.S. President Donald Trump raised concerns about potential sanctions and troop deployments, resulting in the NGX’s five-day losing streak in November.

This led to panic selling, a weakening naira, and a loss of N4 trillion since the U.S president last tweeted about Nigeria.

Despite that, the NGX is still up about 44.5% for the year. However, experts warn that further declines may occur if tensions persist.

The NGX remains appealing for seasoned investors willing to embrace significant risks for potential rewards, with stocks like Transcorp up 208% year-to-date.

Beginners are advised to consult SEC-registered advisors, learn from resources like the Nigerian Investor Podcast, and start small, investing amounts between N1,000 and N50,000 through stock trading apps. It is crucial to understand that trading carries the risk of partial or complete capital loss; therefore, only invest in what you can afford to lose.

Explore the NGX website to find licensed dealers. When considering costs, consider the pricing structure, app features, and accessibility to support, as well as the insurance coverage they offer.

Here are 3 key steps to take to start investing

Step 1: Open a brokerage account and complete KYC

Access the NGX app or visit your broker’s office, or go to their website.

You will need to provide the following documents: one form of identification (National ID, Voter’s Card, Passport, or Driver’s License) and a proof of address document (such as a utility bill or bank statement dated within the last three months). Pick a Stockbroker with a license. Choose an NGX Dealing Member with an SEC registration. Visit sec. gov..ng to see the status. Reputation, fees (0.5–1.5 per cent commission), and internet access are factors.

You will also need a passport photo and your Bank Verification Number (BVN). For non-residents, a notarized ID and proof of address will also be required.

The KYC process typically takes between 1 to 3 days. Afterwards, you will receive a Central Holding Number (CHN) from the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) to track your shares.

Step 2: CSCS registration

All investors are required to register with CSCS, although your broker will handle this during the account opening process. CSCS provides a secure trading settlement system and a centralized record of ownership. You will receive an account number for all your trading activities after this system is set up.

Step 3: Fund your account

You will need to make a bank transfer (in NGN) to your broker’s designated account.

The broker will specify minimum funding amounts, which can vary (for example, N10,000 on various trading apps). It is advisable to use your local bank for easier transactions. Start your trading account with an amount you are willing to lose to ensure a positive experience at the outset.

Learn the fundamentals, such as market indices (e.g.) and shares (ownership in a company). The All-Share index monitors overall performance, as well as risks (e.g. fluctuations due to economic factors). YouTube videos with beginner advice. or tutorial apps. Aim for N10,000+ to diversify, but start small—there is no minimum investment.