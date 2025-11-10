The Port Harcourt Area I Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has achieved a record-breaking revenue of N33.753 billion for October 2025, the highest in its history.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Customs I, Barilule Aanee, the Command confirmed that it has already surpassed its annual revenue target.

This performance marks a major leap from the N9.079 billion collected in the same month last year, highlighting the Command’s growing efficiency under ongoing reforms.

Between January and October 2025, the Port Harcourt Area I Command generated N247.461 billion, exceeding its N216 billion target and far ahead of the N164.080 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2024.

What they said

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku, attributed the Command’s impressive revenue performance to the reforms introduced by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

“The outstanding performance is largely due to the introduction of the Unified Customs Management System, known as B’Odogwu, and the Service’s renewed focus on compliance, transparency, and stakeholder engagement,” She said

She added that the new system and structural reforms have strengthened operational oversight and improved real-time monitoring of transactions, which helped reduce revenue leakages and ensure greater compliance among port users.

Comptroller Atuluku stated that the Command had intensified its enforcement and monitoring mechanisms, resulting in more consistent and transparent revenue outcomes.

“Our officers and men have shown great dedication in ensuring that our processes are efficient and that all revenue leakages are blocked,” She noted.

The CAC also commended the collaborative efforts of terminal operators, freight forwarders, and partner security agencies, describing their cooperation as vital to the Command’s overall success.

What you should know

Last month, Nairametrics reported that the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated N304 billion in October 2025, the highest monthly revenue ever collected by any customs command in the country’s history.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, said the figure surpassed the N264 billion recorded in October 2024, setting a new national record. He explained that the command’s performance was supported by the Comptroller-General’s ongoing reforms, including the planned Drive Through Scanning system, which can process about 150 containers per hour, and the introduction of a One-Stop-Shop (OSS) model designed to streamline clearance procedures and reduce delays.

The Service has intensified its digital transformation drive across major ports, launching initiatives like the OSS and the digital overtime e-clearance system to cut cargo clearance time from 21 days to 48 hours. These reforms aim to eliminate duplication, reduce costs, and enhance transparency, positioning the Service as a key driver of trade facilitation and national revenue growth.