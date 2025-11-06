The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has been allocated N1 billion by the Federal Government to boost its agricultural commercial farm operations.

The fund is part of the 2025 Special Intervention Programme for Agricultural Commercial Farms approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, conveyed the approval to the university in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji.

“Further to the approval of the year 2025 intervention budget by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and in line with the provisions of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2011, I write to inform you that your institution has been allocated a special intervention for Agricultural Commercial Farm in your institution. Accordingly, I hereby convey the allocation of the sum of One Billion Naira (N1,000,000,000.00) only for Agricultural Commercial Farm,” the letter read.

The intervention aligns with the Federal Government’s goal of strengthening research-driven agriculture and promoting food sufficiency through tertiary institutions.

FUTA’s reaction

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, thanked President Tinubu for the allocation, describing it as a major boost to FUTA’s efforts in advancing agricultural innovation and tackling food insecurity.

“This allocation is a further testament to FUTA’s relevance in tackling food insecurity. FUTA is pulling its weight in the area of providing solutions to food insecurity in the country,” she said.

Professor Oladiji explained that FUTA’s vegetable production center is ready to assist local farmers in planting and nurturing the F1 species of bell pepper and tomatoes, developed by the university’s Teaching and Research Farm.

“These species have a lot of advantages over the traditional ones,” she noted.

She added that the university had doubled the number of trees in its palm plantation, while the construction of additional greenhouses was ongoing.

“This fund will add a fillip to our commercial farming activities for the benefit of the country. I can assure the President that we shall deliver and not disappoint him. The fund shall be judiciously utilized for the purpose it is meant for,” she said.

What you should know

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) established its commercial farm project as part of its vision to bridge the gap between academic research and practical agricultural application. The initiative serves as both a teaching and research hub and a commercial production centre.

One of the farm’s major breakthroughs is the successful propagation of the F1 species of bell pepper and tomatoes, which have been proven to outperform traditional varieties in yield, pest resistance, and shelf life.