Across Nigeria’s business landscape lies a quiet group of professionals whose work determines how much trust investors place in the country’s economy, the auditors.

They don’t just look at numbers; they look behind them.

They check if profits are real, if losses are hidden, and if every naira adds up the way it should.

Their work gives investors, regulators, and the public confidence that companies are being honest about their finances.

Nigeria’s audit industry has transformed from a modest professional service into a formidable N28.2 billion powerhouse, marking an extraordinary 65% surge in 2024 alone.

With billions flowing through banks, oil companies, and manufacturing giants, trust has become one of the most valuable currencies in business. And in a country where financial scandals have shaken public confidence in the past, the role of audit firms has never been more critical.

These firms review financial statements, test company records, and sign off on reports that determine whether businesses are thriving or heading for trouble.

Behind the country’s largest and most trusted audit firms are a handful of leaders driving standards and redefining what financial credibility means in Nigeria. This article profiles the people leading Nigeria’s biggest audit firms, the professionals setting the tone for integrity, and trust across the financial system.

Here are the people leading Nigeria’s 10 most respected audit companies.

Abiodun Ariyibi is the Managing Partner of SIAO Partners, one of Nigeria’s leading audit, taxation, and advisory firms. With over 25 years of professional experience, he is widely recognized for his expertise in forensic auditing, financial reporting, debt recovery, loan restructuring, corporate reorganization, and taxation. Abiodun began his professional journey at Olusola Faleye & Co. before joining PKF Nigeria, where he served as Partner from 2003 to 2009. In 2009, he joined SIAO Partners as Partner and Head of Audit and Assurance, a role in which he oversaw several high-profile audit engagements across the banking, manufacturing, and public sectors. His leadership and technical depth earned him elevation to Managing Partner in 2022, where he continues to drive the firm’s strategic growth and client service excellence. Beyond his core audit responsibilities, Abiodun serves as an Asset Management Partner with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and is a Sponsored Individual of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), underscoring his strong regulatory and governance credentials. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Ambrose Alli University and an Executive MBA in Business Administration from the Federal University of Technology, Akure. His professional track record reflects a blend of strategic leadership and hands-on experience across diverse financial and advisory disciplines.