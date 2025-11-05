Signature Bank officially opened its first North-West branch in Kano, marking its sixth location nationwide and reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II praised the Bank’s entry as a boost to Kano’s economy and a catalyst for sustainable development.

The Bank’s neo-phygital strategy blends digital innovation with personal service, targeting SMEs, traders, and professionals with secure and inclusive financial solutions.

Signature Bank Limited, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing and most innovative financial institutions, has officially expanded its footprint to the historic city of Kano.

The new branch — the Bank’s sixth nationwide and first in North-West Nigeria — marks a major milestone in Signature Bank’s strategic growth plan and reaffirms its commitment to delivering technology-driven, customer-focused financial services across the country.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, Chairman of Signature Bank, expressed confidence that the Bank’s presence will accelerate financial inclusion in Kano and enhance access to innovative financial solutions, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“We see our entry into this great state as an investment in the future of Kano and a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing bespoke financial services across Nigeria,” Borodo stated. “We commend His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, for fostering an investment-friendly environment that allows corporate entities like Signature Bank to thrive. As a son of this soil, I am proud to see Signature Bank extend modern, trusted banking services that empower individuals, entrepreneurs, and families to achieve their goals.”

In his remarks, His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, Executive Governor of Kano State, described the Bank’s entry as a reflection of investor confidence in the state’s economy and a major boost to the administration’s development agenda.

“The commissioning of Signature Bank’s new Kano branch is more than the opening of a physical structure; it represents a profound vote of confidence in the vitality of our state’s economy and, by extension, that of our nation,” the Governor said. “This development aligns with our administration’s commitment to economic empowerment, job creation, and financial inclusion. We view institutions like Signature Bank as vital partners in advancing sustainable growth and shared prosperity for our people.”

Also speaking at the event, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, commended the partnership between the State Government and Signature Bank, emphasizing its potential to expand financial access and stimulate economic growth.

“Kano welcomes Signature Bank with open arms,” the Emir said. “This city is open to business and ready for growth. I am optimistic that the Bank’s presence will help build a robust and sustainable financial base for the people of Kano. I congratulate my friend and brother, the Executive Governor, and wish Signature Bank a successful operation in our state.”

Mr. Nixon Iwedi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Bank, described the new branch as a vital bridge connecting world-class, technology-driven banking services to the people of Kano.

“We will continue to double down on our resolve to serve traders, farmers, small businesses, and professionals — offering secure, reliable, and convenient financial solutions designed for modern living,” Iwedi stated. “Through our neo-phygital strategy, we are ensuring equitable and satisfactory service delivery that blends digital innovation with a personal touch.”

Signature Bank is Nigeria’s premier neo-phygital institution, seamlessly combining advanced technology with human-centered service. The Bank believes that banking is not merely transactional but relational — built on trust, creativity, and progress.

With established operations in Abuja (Head Office), Aba, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, and Asaba, Signature Bank is now extending its footprint to Kano, with upcoming branches scheduled for Onitsha, Uyo, Warri, Owerri, and Enugu. Through these expansions, the Bank continues to deepen access to secure, inclusive financial services while empowering customers to bank with confidence, guided by its core values of Professionalism, Audacity, Creativity, Trust, and Service Excellence.

Signature Bank Limited is a next-generation financial institution licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide innovative, inclusive, and customer-focused banking solutions. Since its inception in 2022, the Bank has remained committed to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through accessible, secure, and human-centered financial services.