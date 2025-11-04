Global music streaming platform Spotify reported an 11% year-on-year increase in monthly active users, reaching 713 million in the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant milestone for the world’s largest audio streaming platform.

The company outperformed projections of 710.6 million, driven by strong growth in subscriptions.

In August, the company raised subscription prices by about 9% across multiple regions, including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific.

Despite the hikes, subscriber growth was recorded globally.

Revenue increased by 7% to €4.27 billion ($4.9 billion). Premium subscribers were reported to be roughly in line with estimates.

Following the earnings report, Spotify’s shares gained 4.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Spotify’s operating income for Q3 2025 stood at €582 million, representing a 43% increase year-on-year. The streaming giant also recorded a net profit of €899 million, a major improvement from the €86 million loss reported in the same quarter of 2024.

Ad-supported revenue, however, declined 6% from a year ago due to pricing pressure, the company said.

“We have the tools we need: pricing, product innovation, operational leverage, and eventually the ads turnaround to deliver both revenue growth and profit expansion,” Ek said in a statement.

Leadership transition

As Spotify continues to evolve, the company announced that Daniel Ek will step down as CEO at the start of 2026 to become executive chairman.

From January 1, 2026, Spotify will transition to a dual CEO structure led by Gustav Söderström, currently co-president and chief product and technology officer, and Alex Norström, co-president and chief business officer.

At the end of Q3, Spotify had 7,323 full-time employees worldwide.

What you should know

In October, Spotify expanded its automated advertising ecosystem. The company introduced a major collaboration with Amazon DSP, allowing advertisers using Amazon’s demand-side platform to access Spotify’s global audio and video inventory.

The partnership combines Amazon’s extensive audience data with Spotify’s 696 million monthly users, offering brands new opportunities to deliver targeted campaigns with improved attribution and full-funnel measurement.

Spotify also strengthened its programmatic reach through direct integrations with Yahoo DSP and ID5. The Yahoo partnership enables advertisers to buy Spotify inventory directly, with early results showing conversion rates up nearly 70% and cost per action falling by about 90% between July and September 2025. The ID5 collaboration enhances audience addressability for campaigns across Europe.

In addition, Spotify announced that from 2026, Megaphone-hosted podcast publishers will be able to set up private marketplace deals through the Spotify Ad Exchange, giving them more control over monetization and advertiser relationships.