Global music streaming platform Spotify has announced plans to raise the monthly price of its Premium Individual subscription in several markets starting from September 2025, as part of efforts to improve profitability.

The Swedish tech giant said the subscription fee will increase from €10.99 to €11.99 (approximately $13.86) per month.

The new pricing will apply across a wide range of regions, including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific.

According to Spotify, subscribers in affected countries will receive email notifications over the next month explaining the price adjustment and its effective date.

Spotify pushes for better margins

The price hike follows Spotify’s broader push to boost margins and achieve sustainable profitability. Despite strong global demand for streaming, the company has faced rising costs, including taxes related to employee compensation.

Last month, Spotify warned that its quarterly profit would likely fall short of market expectations, even as music streaming usage continued to grow. Higher employee-related tax expenses were cited as a major factor behind the weaker forecast.

Meanwhile, investors responded positively to the price increase, with Spotify’s shares climbing around 3% in premarket trading on Monday.

The stock has already gained roughly 40% year-to-date, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s long-term monetization strategy.

The company has also been aggressively cutting costs, including laying off staff and scaling back its investment in podcasting, to improve its bottom line.

What you should know

The price increment comes amidst concerns over rising cases of artificial streams on the platform, with a warning that artists caught will lose their earnings.

According to Spotify, artificial streaming, often generated by bots or click farms, has become a major concern in the music streaming industry.

It noted that while some artists knowingly engage with these services, many fall victim unknowingly, thinking they are investing in legitimate promotions.

Spotify’s Head of Artist & Industry Partnerships, International, Bryan Johnson, in June, warned that labels and distributors will be charged per track when significant artificial streaming is detected, costs that could ultimately fall on the artists themselves.

“We know how frustrating it can be if you’re caught up in any of this. That’s why we’re investing heavily in tech and resources to detect artificial streams and enforcing policies quickly to deter bad actors.

“This is something we take seriously at every level, all around the world. And our efforts are working,” Johnson said.

CEO of distribution platform Tunecore, Andreea Gleeson, echoed the urgency:

“It’s very, very important that we protect the ecosystem so that artists with legitimate listeners benefit from their hard work. Our goal is to get more money into the pockets of real artists with real fans.”

Nairametrics recently reported that Nigerian artists earned over N58 billion in royalties from Spotify in 2024, more than doubling the figures from 2023 and marking a fivefold increase compared to 2022.