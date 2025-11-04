Raenest now offers zero deposit fees for USD, GBP, and EUR accounts, with four free deposits per month during the campaign.

Users can receive payments from platforms like PayPal, Payoneer, Wise, Deel, and even stablecoins (USDT & USDC) for free.

The offer is available to both new and existing users, making global payments more seamless and affordable.

Raenest has announced the removal of all deposit charges for users receiving payments in USD, GBP, and EUR, allowing freelancers, creators, solopreneurs, and remote workers to enjoy four free deposits each month as part of a limited-time campaign starting November 3, 2025.

The Zero Deposit Fees campaign is part of Raenest’s ongoing effort to make receiving global payments more affordable for people who work, create, and earn across borders.

From freelancers getting paid on Upwork, Fiverr, Contra, or PeoplePerHour, to creators earning from YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram collaborations, to professionals receiving international payments for remote work. Raenest now makes receiving global payments free and effortless.

With Raenest, you can also receive money on your USD, GBP and EUR accounts from platforms like PayPal, Payoneer, Wise, Deel, and even family abroad, for free. Stablecoins are also supported. You can create a USDT and USDC wallet on Raenest and receive stablecoins for free.

This initiative follows Raenest’s recent rebrand and product merge with Geegpay, and it reflects the company’s commitment to its community. It’s both a celebration of this new chapter and a way to reward users for being part of their journey.

“Raenest was born from a simple desire to have more control over how I earn and manage my money across borders,” said Victor Alade, CEO and Co-Founder of Raenest. “That same desire fuels everything we build. We’re doubling down on our mission to put you in control of your money, your work, and how you earn across borders.

With our Zero Deposit Fees campaign, we’re reaffirming that promise. It’s our way of thanking our community for trusting Raenest, and a reminder that transparency, fairness, and reliability aren’t just our values, they’re how we operate every single day.”

The offer is available to both existing and new users, meaning anyone who signs up within the campaign period will also enjoy zero deposit fees. It reinforces Raenest’s promise of a frictionless experience, making global earning as seamless and rewarding as it should be.

Getting started is easy: new users can download the Raenest app, create an account, open their USD, GBP, or EUR accounts, and share the details with clients or platforms to start receiving money. Existing users simply need to share their account details with their senders or marketplaces to enjoy zero deposit fees during the campaign period.

