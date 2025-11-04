Airtel Africa has declared an interim dividend of USD 0.03 per share (equivalent to N43.68, based on the exchange rate of N1,456.00/USD adopted by the company).

This translates to a dividend yield of 1.9% at the last trading price of N2,310.50 per share (as of October 28, 2025).

The shareholders are given the option to choose which they wish to be paid with.

According to the official disclosure filed by the telecom company with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday, November 3, 2025, the dividend is payable – either in US Dollar, British Pounds Sterling, or Naira – on December 12, 2025, to shareholders on the register as of November 7, 2025.

Highlights of financial performance (H1 2025 vs H1 2024)

Revenue: $2.98 billion + 25.8% (constant currency: +24.5%)

EBITDA: $1.45 billion + 33.2% (margin: 48.5% vs 45.8%)

Operating profit: $959 million + 35.9%

Profit before tax: $656 million + 269%

Profit after tax: $376 million + 375%

Earnings per share: 8.3 cents (vs 0.8 cents)

Operating cash flow: $1.13 billion + 46.5%

Net debt: $5.5 billion (Leverage: 2.1x, improved from 2.3x)

Capex: $318 million (flat year-on-year)

Interim dividend: 2.84 cents per share + 9.2%

Highlight of its half-year (H1) 2026 financial result filed with the NGX on October 28, the company declared a 268.6% YoY increase in profit before tax (PBT), totaling USD383.17 million, and a 352.8% YoY increase in profit after tax (PAT) to USD219.32 million.

Similarly, revenue surged by 29.1% year-on-year, driven by mobile money and data services.

EBITDA margin expanded 256bps YoY to 49.0%, reflecting strong revenue growth, especially from data and subscriber expansion, while expenses grew at a slower pace of 23.4% YoY.

The Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) increased 6.53x year-on-year (YoY) reaching USD 0.05, bringing the H1-26 EPS to USD 0.08, marking a 9.08x YoY growth. This remarkable growth was driven by a 29.1% YoY increase in revenue and a 51.0% reduction in finance costs compared to the same period last year.

Key performance drivers

The 29.1% y/y revenue growth in Q2-26 (H1-25: +25.8% y/y) was underpinned by robust performances across all key business segments:

Voice revenue: +17.2% y/y

Data revenue: +40.7% y/y

Mobile money: +36.5% y/y

Other services: +12.8% y/y

The data segment, contributing 39.1% of total revenue, remains the biggest driver, benefiting from an 18.4% YoY increase in subscriber base, higher data usage per subscriber, and an increase in smartphone penetration. Voice revenue also saw growth, aided by a 11.0% YoY rise in subscribers to 173.82 million.

Regional growth

Airtel Africa’s performance in its key regions was equally strong:

Nigeria: Revenue surged 56.3% YoY, driven by growth in voice (38.7%), data (71.7%), and other services (55.3%). The growth was attributed to an increase in data usage, which rose by 24.9% YoY to 10.1GB per subscriber per month, along with the full impact of tariff adjustments.

East Africa: Revenue grew 19.1% YoY (H1-25: +18.5% YoY), with strong performances in voice (+19.2% YoY), data (+22.7% YoY), and other services (+5.2% YoY).

Francophone Africa: Revenue increased 17.7% YoY (H1-26: +17.7% YoY), with data services seeing a 39.5% YoY increase.

The mobile money business saw an outstanding 36.5% YoY revenue growth, driven by a 20.0% YoY increase in customers to 49.8 million and a 42.9% YoY rise in transaction volume to USD 48.30 billion.

Outlook

Analysts at Lagos-based Cordros Capital anticipate that Airtel Africa’s ability to expand its customer base and increase data usage will sustain its performance, with mobile money poised to be a significant contributor to revenue growth in the coming periods.

The company’s efforts in reducing finance costs further solidify its position as a leading telecom player in the African market.