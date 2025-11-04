The Chinese government has kicked against the United States’ threat of military intervention in Nigeria, describing it as interference under the pretext of religion or human rights.

According to Chinese publication, China Daily, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, stated this during a press briefing on Tuesday, noting that China opposes any country using religion or human rights as a pretext to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.

Her comments came after the U.S. State Department, under President Donald Trump’s administration, listed Nigeria among countries accused of failing to protect religious freedoms, citing alleged mass killings of Christians, a claim Nigeria has denied.

“As a comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people to follow a development path suited to its national conditions,” Mao said.

She added, “We oppose any country using religion or human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs and reject threats of sanctions or military coercion.”

Backstory

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Department of Defense to prepare for possible military intervention in Nigeria.

The move followed his claims that the Nigerian government has failed to curb violence against Christians.

In a post on social media, Trump condemned what he described as the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeria and warned that the United States would “immediately stop all aid and assistance” to the country unless swift action was taken.

Responding to the U.S. designation, President Bola Tinubu said the characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant “does not reflect our national reality” and fails to acknowledge the government’s efforts to protect freedom of religion and belief.

Tinubu’s press secretary, Bayo Onanuga, described the U.S. stance as “a gross exaggeration of the Nigerian situation,” stressing that attacks on Christians and Muslims occur randomly and urging the U.S. to support Nigeria’s fight against violent extremists instead of issuing condemnations.

What Nigerians are saying

The U.S. threat of military action over alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria has divided public opinion.

Many Nigerians cautioned against foreign intervention, stressing sovereignty and the risk of destabilization, while urging stronger domestic security measures, including local policing and better coordination of agencies.

Others called for practical support from the U.S., such as intelligence sharing and training, rather than direct action.

A smaller group supported limited external intervention using advanced technology. Overall, Nigerians emphasize domestic reform and measured international cooperation over full-scale foreign involvement.