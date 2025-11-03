The Nigerian stock market closed October 2025 on a strong note, rising 8% and extending the bullish streak that began in April.

Tracked by the NGX All-Share Index, the market opened the month at 142,713.1 points and closed at 154,126.4 points, with more than 12 billion shares traded as investor activity remained vibrant.

This strong performance makes October the second-best month of 2025 so far, coming just behind the solid 16.57% rally recorded in July.

That brings its year-to-date gain to an impressive 49.74%, with the second half of the year already contributing 28.46%.

The market’s momentum was likely driven by broad gains across NGX-listed stocks, as strong third-quarter results likely strengthened positive investor sentiment.

Here are the top ten best-performing stocks that rewarded investors in October 2025.

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc closed October as the tenth-best performer, gaining 17.79% for the month. The stock opened at N79.80 and finished at N94.00, with over 32 million shares traded. Aside from flat trading in the final week, the stock stayed in the green throughout October. After a modest positive start, bullish momentum gathered pace in the third trading week, adding 7.41%, and strengthened further in the fourth with an 8.05% rise. The company reported a pretax profit of N7.3 billion for the three months ended September 2025, nearly double the N3.6 billion posted a year earlier.

Full-year pretax profit jumped to N21.2 billion, powered by strong sales. Vitafoam shares have soared 308.70% so far in 2025.