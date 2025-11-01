Well-paying jobs in the United States are no longer limited to those with college degrees, as new data shows several blue-collar roles now offer six-figure salaries.

According to the 2025 Highest Paying Blue-Collar Jobs Report by Resume Genius, which draws from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), these occupations are not only lucrative but are also projected to see steady growth over the next decade.

The BLS projects that between 2020 and 2030, about 60% of new jobs in the U.S. will be positions that don’t require a four-year degree, yet some will yield salaries above $100,000 annually.

The report focused on jobs with median annual salaries above the national average of $48,060, requiring only a high school diploma or equivalent, and expected to expand between 2024 and 2034.

It also outlined each job’s salary ranges for top earners, median annual and hourly wages, total available positions, growth forecasts, and the educational pathways needed to enter the field.

Here are the top 10 high-paying US jobs that don’t require a college degree

Solar PV installers bring renewable energy to life by setting up solar panel systems on rooftops and open fields. They position and mount panels, wire connections, and integrate systems into the building’s power grid. The work is physically demanding and often requires travel between job sites. Most start with a high school diploma and receive paid, hands-on training, though some gain a head start with technical courses in solar or electrical systems. Median annual salary: $51,860

Median hourly wage: $24.93

Top 10% of earners: $80,150

Number of jobs: 28,600

Estimated job growth (2024–2034): 42%

Education: High school diploma or equivalent