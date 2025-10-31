Zenith Bank Plc has released its Group financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025.

According to the unaudited report, the Group recorded a pre-tax profit of N917.4 billion in 9M 2025.

For Q3 alone, the Group posted a pre-tax profit of N291.78 billion, which represents a 6% growth from the N275.8 billion recorded in Q3 2024.

On the revenue front, Zenith Bank reported a significant 16.29% growth in gross earnings, which totaled N3.37 trillion in 9M 2025, up from N2.89 trillion in the same period of 2024.

Key Highlights (9M 2025 vs. 9M 2024)

Gross Earnings: N3.37 trillion (+16.29% YoY)

Net Interest Income: N1.93 trillion (+50.4% YoY)

Non-Interest Revenue: N539.7 billion (+18.4% YoY)

Operating Profit (Pre-Impairment): N1.31 trillion (+15.2% YoY)

Profit Before Income Tax: N917.4 billion (-8.5% YoY)

Profit After Tax: N764.2 billion (-7.6% YoY)

Total Assets: N31.18 trillion (+2.6% YoY)

Customer Deposits: N23.69 trillion (+9.8% YoY)

Loans and Advances to Customers: N9.37 trillion (-1.1% YoY)

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, said:

“Zenith delivered a solid nine-month performance despite a demanding backdrop. We stayed disciplined on risk, deepened customer relationships across retail and corporate segments, and deployed our balance sheet where we saw quality opportunities.”

On the Outlook of the Bank

“As we enter the final quarter, our priorities are clear: service excellence, prudent growth, and sustained value creation for our shareholders,” the CEO further noted.

Cursory analysis of the key drivers

Zenith Bank’s profit growth was mainly driven by a sharp increase in interest income, which grew by 40.7% to N2.74 trillion, compared to N1.95 trillion in the same period in 2024. This increase was largely attributed to:

Interest income on loans and advances: N1.36 trillion

Interest income from investment securities (including treasury bills): N740.5 billion (from treasury bills) and N400.3 billion (from investment securities)

On the expense side, interest expenses rose by 22.2% to N814.2 billion for the period. This increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with customer deposits, which surged by 9.8% YoY to N23.69 trillion.

Despite the increase in interest expenses, Zenith Bank maintained a strong net interest income:

The net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, stood at N1.93 trillion, reflecting a solid 50.4% YoY growth.

After accounting for impairment charges of N781.5 billion, net interest income after impairment reached N1.15 trillion, an increase of 42.2% from the previous year’s N802.9 billion.

Notably, though impairment charges increased for the nine-month period, in Q3, impairment dropped to N20.71 billion compared to N62.5 billion in Q3 2024, suggesting easing in impairment.

This illustrates how net interest income after impairment was bolstered by both the growth in interest income and the reduction in impairment charges, despite the rise in interest expenses.

Non-interest income

Zenith Bank recorded N539.7 billion in non-interest income, a decline of 38%. The drop was driven by a 60% decline in trading income, especially the decline in gain on other trading books to N261 billion from N755 billion in 9M 2024. In fact, in Q3, the bank recorded a loss of N222.4 billion in the other trading books.

However, fees and commission income, which is part of non-interest income, grew by 10.45% to N299 billion in 9M 2025, driven by:

Account maintenance fees (N64 billion)

Fees on electronic products (N59 billion)

Balance sheet

Zenith Bank’s total assets rose by 2.6% to N31.18 trillion, driven by:

Growth in cash and bank balances increased to N6.85 trillion from N5.38 trillion in the previous year.

An increase in loans and advances, which amounted to N9.37 trillion.

Investment securities (up 2% to N4.86 trillion) and treasury bills (up 46% to N4.2 trillion), reflecting a continued push for liquidity management.

Liabilities saw an increase, with customer deposits driving the balance sheet and growing by 9.8% to N23.69 trillion.

Market performance

Zenith Bank’s share price surged by 38.5% YTD, closing at N63 as of the last session, up from the beginning of the year when the share price stood at N45.50.