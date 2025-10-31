The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, posting a profit before tax of N5.7 billion, a 62.4% increase from N3.54 billion recorded in Q3 2024.

For the nine-month period ended September 2025, profit before tax rose 79.6% to N11.2 billion from N6.2 billion a year earlier, driven by strong revenue growth and effective cost management, according to its unaudited financial statements.

Following the solid results, NGX Group has declared an interim dividend of N1.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, to be paid electronically to registered shareholders on November 18, 2025.

Key highlights – Q3 2025 (NGX Group)

Revenue: N7.08 billion, up 35.6%

Other Income: N1.00 billion, up 63.3%

Total Income: N8.08 billion, compared to N5.83 billion a year earlier

Operating Profit: N4.41 billion, up 58.2%.

Finance Cost: N206.8 million, down from N675.8 million.

Profit Before Tax: N5.76 billion, up 62.5%.

Profit After Tax: N4.65 billion, compared to N2.48 billion.

Driving the numbers

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Nigerian Exchange Group reported revenue of N7.08 billion, representing a 35.6% increase compared to N5.22 billion recorded in the same quarter last year.

Transaction fees remained the biggest revenue driver, contributing N4.77 billion, followed by listing fees at N1.49 billion and treasury investment income of N661.7 million, while other sources, such as rental and other service fees, made up the rest.

Other income rose by 63.3% year-on-year to N1.00 billion, largely supported by increased market data income of N591.7 million.

As a result, total income for the quarter climbed to N8.08 billion, up from N5.83 billion in Q3 2024.

Operating expenses also increased to N3.68 billion, up from N3.05 billion a year earlier, but the Group still delivered a strong improvement in operating profit, which grew 58.2% to N4.4 billion.

Finance costs declined sharply to N206.8 million from N675.8 million.

With support from associate income of N1.57 billion, pretax profit for the quarter jumped to N5.76 billion, while post-tax profit rose to N4.65 billion, compared to N2.48 billion in Q3 2024.

Balance sheet snapshot

Total assets stood at N67.3 billion, slightly down from N68 billion a year earlier, driven mainly by investments in associates valued at N33 billion and investment securities at N23.8 billion.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities declined to N16 billion from N19.4 billion as of December 2024, reflecting reduced debt obligations.

Shareholders’ equity rose by 5.6% to N51.2 billion, with retained earnings accounting for the bulk at N47.5 billion, up from N44.8 billion in the previous year.

As of the close of trading on October 30, 2025, NGX Group’s share price stood at N56, representing a year-to-date gain of 105.5%.