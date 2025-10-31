Agusto & Co. upgraded APPNL’s investment manager rating to A, citing improved governance, risk management, and operational capacity

DataPro Limited raised APPNL’s credit rating to A+, reflecting strong financial strength and low risk

The dual upgrades reinforce APPNL’s leadership in infrastructure fund management and enhance its access to capital for transformative projects

Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited (APPNL), a SEC-licensed infrastructure fund management company with a proven track record of financing transformative projects across Nigeria, is delighted to announce a landmark achievement: the dual upgrade of its ratings by two of Nigeria’s foremost rating agencies.

Agusto & Co. has upgraded APPNL’s investment manager rating to A, recognizing the company’s strengthened governance framework, enhanced risk management, and expanded operational capacity.

The agency commended APPNL for introducing distinct control and audit functions, appointing an independent director to chair the board, and building internal capacity to manage its rapidly growing assets under management.

Agusto & Co. also highlighted the company’s experienced decision-making committees, well-documented investment and risk management policies, and a rigorous deal-screening process supported by a reputable third party.

In parallel, DataPro Limited has upgraded Africa Plus Partners’ credit rating to a prestigious A+, affirming the company’s “Very Good Financial Strength, Operating Performance, and Business Profile.”

According to DataPro, this rating reflects Low Risk and underscores APPNL’s strong ability to meet its ongoing obligations with confidence and consistency.

“This recognition by Agusto & Co. and DataPro is a powerful validation of the work we are doing at Africa Plus Partners,” said Mr. Adeniran Ajakaiye, Managing Director, Africa Plus Partners. “But beyond the ratings, it is a message to our investors, partners, and stakeholders that our governance, discipline, and growth trajectory are firmly aligned with global best practices. We remain committed to deepening our impact, expanding opportunities, and delivering sustainable returns that transform lives and communities.”

These dual upgrades are more than just numbers on a scale – they represent a vote of confidence in APPNL’s vision, resilience, and leadership in Nigeria’s capital markets. They strengthen the company’s position as a trusted partner for institutional investors and development stakeholders, while also unlocking opportunities for more favorable financing terms, broader access to capital, and reduced costs of raising funds for critical infrastructure projects.

Most importantly, the upgrades reflect APPNL’s unwavering commitment to excellence, its ability to manage increasingly complex investment vehicles, and its mission to deliver long-term value. They are a testament to the company’s growing institutional maturity and its role in shaping Nigeria’s infrastructure future.

About Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited (APPNL)

Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited is a SEC-licensed fund and asset management company with over N230 billion in assets under management. It serves as the manager of the Africa Infra Plus Fund (AIPF I & AIPF II), and has been appointed co-manager of the Federal Government’s N15 trillion Infrastructure Fund (InfraCorp) through the AAA Consortium. APPNL is dedicated to bridging Africa’s infrastructure financing gap through strong governance, disciplined investment, and a purpose-driven commitment to catalyzing growth, inclusion, and lasting impact across communities.