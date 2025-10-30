Wema Bank Plc has released its unaudited financial results, reporting a profit before tax (PBT) of N146.44 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, representing a 141.58% increase from N60.615 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2024.

This growth reflects the bank’s strengthened earnings capacity despite mounting cost pressures.

The nine-month financial results filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday shows improved performance in the other key financial metrics:

Gross earnings: N458.508 billion (+58.31% YoY)

Interest income: N396.950 (+72.65% YoY)

Interest expense: N161.333 billion (+30.01% YoY)

Net interest income: N235.6 billion (+122.65% YoY)

Net interest income after impairment charge for credit losses: N224.611 billion (+138.59% YoY)

Operating income: N286.168 billion (+86.61% YoY)

Profit for the year: N127.404 billion (+141.6% YoY)

Income tax expense: N19.036 billion (+141.55% YoY)

Profit attributable to equity holders: N127.404 billion (+141.6% YoY)

Earnings per share: N73.85 (+125.06% YoY)

Equity attributable to shareholders: N512.02 billion (+99.7% 9M,2025)

Total Assets: N4 trillion (+10.71% 9M,2025)

Total liabilities: N3.5 trillion (+3.9% 9M,2025)

Strong earnings momentum drives robust nine-month performance

The company delivered a stellar financial performance in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with gross earnings rising by 58.31% year-on-year to N458.508 billion, underpinned by strong interest income growth. Interest income surged 72.65% to N396.950 billion compared with N229.910 billion, reflecting higher yields and expanded loan volumes.

Meanwhile, interest expense climbed 30.01% to N161.333 billion as against N124.090 billion in corresponding period of 2024, resulting in net interest income of N235.6 billion, a remarkable 122.65% increase over N105.819 billion in the same period last year.

After accounting for impairment charges on credit losses, net interest income stood at N224.611 billion, up 138.59% from N94.140 billion year-on-year, signalling improved credit quality and stronger asset performance.

Operating income also recorded impressive growth, rising 86.61% to N286.168 billion, up from N153.346 billion supported by healthy core banking revenues and disciplined cost management.

The company’s bottom line reflected this broad-based growth, with profit for the year hitting N127.404 billion, a substantial 141.6% increase compared to N52.734 billion in corresponding period of 2024.

Despite a significant 141.55% rise in income tax expense to N19.036 billion, profitability remained strong.

Earnings per share rose 125.06% to N73.85, up from N32.81 in the prior year, mirroring the surge in profit attributable to equity holders, which also advanced 141.6% to N127.404 billion compared to N52.734 billion in 2024.

The balance sheet showed continued resilience, with equity attributable to shareholders up 99.7% to N512.02 billion as against N256.421 billion.

Total assets climbed 10.71% to approximately N4 trillion, with total liabilities increasing at a slower rate of 3.9% to N3.5 trillion, underscoring sustained financial strength and robust shareholder value creation.

Equity performance:

Wema Bank closed its last trading day (Thursday, October 30, 2025) at N20.40 per share on NGX, recording a 2% gain over its previous closing price of N20 per share. The stock began the year with a share price of N9.10 and has since gained 124% on that price valuation, ranking it 39th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

On a month-to-date basis, the stock has accrued 18% over the past four-week period, becoming the 10th best on NGX.

Trading data compiled by African’xchanges (https://afx.kwayisi.org/#google_vignette) shows that Wema Bank is the 25th most traded stock on the NGX over the past three months (Aug 1 – Oct 30, 2025), and has traded a total volume of 652 million shares—in 26,847 deals—valued at N 13 billion over the period, with an average of 10.4 million traded shares per session.

A volume high of 152 million was achieved on October 2nd, and a low of 572,900 on September 11th, for the same period.