Kalabash54 introduces three Mastercard-powered card variants—Elite Black (USD), Deluxe & Leisure (USD), and Naira Card (NGN)—available in both physical and virtual formats for global and local transactions.

Cardholders can earn up to 10% cashback and enjoy perks across over 200 partner brands including Ebonylife Place, Burger King, Wave Beach, and Wakanow.

Premium users get access to airport lounges in over 135 countries, enhancing travel convenience and lifestyle benefits.

Fintech subsidiary of the Wakanow Group, Kalabash54, has officially unveiled its new range of payment solutions, the Kalabash Cards, designed to deliver rewarding, and borderless payments for both travellers and lifestyle-savvy consumers.

According to an official statement released on Monday and signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kalabash54, ‘Ladi Ojuri, the card suite consists of three variants, the Elite Black Card (USD), a MastercardWorld Card with a sleek black metallic finish; the Deluxe & Leisure Card (USD), which are Mastercard Platinum Cards; and the Naira Card (NGN), a Mastercard Standard Card.

The cards, which are available in both physical and virtual formats, enable customers to fund, spend, and earn cashback rewards across Nigerian naira transactions and global US-dollar transactions alike, applicable locally and internationally for travel, shopping, dining and lifestyle purchases.

Commenting further on the launch, Ojuri said: Kalabash Cards are a testament to our commitment to simplifying travel and lifestyle payments for Africans. At Kalabash54, we continue to leverage innovation to remove barriers and enrich customer experiences. With Kalabash Cards, we are empowering our customers to experience global convenience and financial freedom wherever they go.”

On the strategic positioning, he added that: “The Kalabash Card is not just a payment tool; it’s a lifestyle enabler. We designed it to meet the diverse needs of modern travellers and professionals, offering flexibility, security, and instant value through cashback and exclusive benefits. Whether you’re travelling abroad or making local lifestyle purchases, Kalabash Cards are built to help you save while you spend.”

Reinforcing the brand’s product vision, Nozipho Sibanda, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Kalabash54, explained: “Financial innovation is central to how we empower our customers. The Kalabash Cards is a secure, globally accepted payment solution that delivers both convenience and tangible value. We have integrated an extensive cashback network of over 200 merchant partners across hotels, entertainment, dining, and retail, ensuring that every transaction becomes not just a payment, but a rewarding financial experience.”

With the launch of the Kalabash Cards, customers can enjoy up to 10 per cent cashback, discounts, and lifestyle perks across a growing network of partner brands in hospitality, dining, and entertainment – including Ebonylife Place, Burger King, Wave Beach, and Wakanow, among others such as Chowdeck, Xovar Lounge, Price Pally, and Sweet Sensation. Premium cardholders also get airport lounge access in more than 135 countries, while all card types, powered by Mastercard, can be easily ordered through the Kalabash App.