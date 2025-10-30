Custodian Investment Plc recorded a modest 0.56% increase in pre-tax profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reaching N52.74 billion compared to N52.45 billion in the same period last year.

For the third quarter alone, the company posted a pre-tax profit of N22.26 billion, down from N27.16 billion in Q3 2024 and N22.96 billion in Q2 2025.

Despite the positive year-to-date profit growth, the company underperformed its earnings forecast, which projected N58.1 billion in pre-tax profit and N175.8 billion in revenue.

The actual revenue for the nine months came in slightly lower at N173.85 billion.

Key Highlights Revenue : N173.85 billion (Up 36.1% YoY from N127.72 billion)

Gross Profit : Not explicitly stated, but insurance and investment income formed a large part of earnings

Operating Expenses : N138.61 billion (Up from N100.57 billion YoY)

Pre-tax Profit : N52.74 billion (Up 0.56% YoY from N52.45 billion)

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : 759 kobo (Up from 750 kobo YoY)

Total External Debt (Interest-bearing loans and borrowings) : N1.24 billion (Down from N3.38 billion in Dec 2024)

Total Assets : N501.76 billion (Up from N407.29 billion in Dec 2024)

Cash Balance : N57.68 billion (Up from N43.99 billion in Dec 2024)

Driving the Numbers

Revenue growth was driven primarily by increases in insurance service revenue, which rose to N121.71 billion from N92.09 billion YoY, alongside strong investment income and fees.

Segmental data showed strong performance from interest income, w hich grew to N33.17 billion from N24.63 billion, and operating and investment income, which surged to N18.96 billion from N11.01 billion.

However, net reinsurance expenses ballooned to N38.21 billion from N26.12 billion, and insurance service expenses also rose to N71.24 billion from N64.32 billion.

Finance costs remained negligible, but insurance finance-related expenses also contributed to the drag on profits, with net insurance finance expenses increasing to N22.68 billion from N7.33 billion.

Operating efficiency took a hit as management expenses climbed to N13.65 billion, compared to N12.22 billion in the previous year.

On the balance sheet, Custodian Investment Plc showed strong asset growth, with total assets increasing by over N94 billion year-to-date.

The company also reduced its external borrowings significantly, and cash reserves improved sharply, suggesting healthy liquidity management.

Market Reaction

Following the release of the Q3 2025 financial results, Custodian Investment Plc’s share price closed at N42.90, up 4.95% on the day.

The stock has delivered an impressive 236% return over the past one year. However, it ended the month of September at N43.00, meaning it is slightly down month-to-date.

The company declared a dividend earlier in the year but did not announce any new dividend with the Q3 results.