Visa cards, including Naira-denominated ones, now offer greater ease and global acceptance for international transactions.

Nigerians can confidently make secure cross-border payments for travel, education, e-commerce, and subscriptions.

Visa continues to support small businesses and deepen digital payment adoption through partnerships with banks, fintechs, and merchants.

Visa has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigerians with safe, seamless, and reliable access to global commerce through the continued use of Visa cards, including Naira and USD-denominated bank-issued cards, for international transactions.

As a long-standing partner to Nigerian banks and businesses, Visa remains focused on empowering consumers to make secure payments across borders, whether for travel, e-commerce, or international subscriptions.

With Visa, consumers enjoy greater ease and global acceptability, as Visa cards are recognized by millions of merchants and service providers around the world.

Visa cards issued by partner banks enable Nigerians to enjoy global access, acceptance, and convenience while maintaining the highest standards of payment security and reliability.

Over the years, Visa has played a key role in deepening the adoption of digital payments in Nigeria. Through partnerships with financial institutions, fintechs, and merchants, Visa continues to strengthen the country’s payment ecosystem and ensure Nigerians remain connected to global opportunities.

The ability to make cross-border payments with Visa cards helps consumers and businesses participate in the global economy with ease. Whether paying for educational expenses, purchasing goods online, or subscribing to international streaming and software platforms, Visa ensures Nigerians can transact confidently and securely across borders.

Speaking on Visa’s ongoing commitment, Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Cluster Head, Visa West Africa said: “Visa continues to be at the forefront of enabling trusted global commerce. Our globally accepted cards provide Nigerians with greater ease and unmatched access wherever Visa is recognized, giving them the confidence to make secure and convenient international payments, supporting everyday needs and connecting consumers to opportunities around the world. Whether you’re a small business sourcing goods, a student paying tuition, or a traveler making travel plans, Visa ensures your transactions are simple, safe, and seamless.”

Visa’s global payment network is built on advanced security infrastructure designed to detect and prevent fraud in real time, safeguarding cardholders with multiple layers of protection. This commitment to safety and trust underpins every transaction, reinforcing Visa’s position as a reliable enabler of cross-border payments.

Beyond individual consumers, Visa’s role extends to supporting Nigeria’s expanding small business community. Many local entrepreneurs rely on international transactions to access suppliers, software tools, and markets. Visa continues to provide secure and convenient ways for them to grow their operations and compete on a global stage.

“Cross-border payments are a vital part of today’s global economy,” Uaboi added. “We understand how important it is for Nigerians to access goods and services from around the world with ease and confidence. Visa’s global network ensures greater acceptance and reliability, giving cardholders the assurance that their payments will be recognized and processed anywhere Visa is accepted.”

By combining innovation, reliability, and global reach, Visa continues to connect millions of Nigerians to the world. With bank-issued naira and USD Visa cards, consumers can make international payments safely and conveniently, reflecting Visa’s ongoing leadership in enabling secure cross-border commerce.