Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Amina Maina as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective October 16, 2025.

The notice was filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, with the company confirming that the appointment remains subject to ratification at its next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to the company, Mrs. Maina’s appointment is part of the continuous effort to reinforce governance depth, enhance strategic supervision, and align the company with global best practices in board diversity and corporate oversight.

The company Secretary, Chukwuebuka Omerole of P.C. Obi & Co., affirmed that the board looks forward to leveraging her broad expertise to support Okomu Oil’s long-term strategy, performance delivery, and sustainability trajectory.

Her profile

Mrs. Maina brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning the energy, trading and investment sectors. She is widely regarded for her operational discipline, strategic insight and advocacy for sustainable business growth across Africa.

She currently chairs the Eyrie Group and previously served in top leadership roles at MRS Holdings Limited, including Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Executive Director. Her experience further extends across Ovlas Trading SA, Aurora Energy Trading Ltd, and Energy Solutions Integrated Services Ltd, strengthening her credentials in international commerce and Africa’s energy value chain.

Her academic and professional training includes a B.Sc. in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, complemented by executive programs at Harvard Business School and INSEAD Business School, where she completed courses in global management and competitive strategy.

Strong voice in national economic development

Mrs. Maina has played active roles in shaping national economic advancement. She is a member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund.

She currently chairs Next Gen Infraco Limited, driving digital infrastructure growth, and serves on the boards of MRS Benin and First Mutual Microfinance Bank. Her professional affiliations include fellowship of the Institute of Management Consultants and the Energy Institute, as well as membership in the Institute of Directors and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. She is also a founding member of the Women in Energy Network (WIEN), promoting gender inclusion in the sector.