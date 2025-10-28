The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of six individuals as commissioners for the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), reinforcing the federal government’s commitment to fiscal reform and equitable resource distribution.

The confirmation took place during Tuesday’s plenary session following the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

Committee Chairman, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, expressed confidence in the nominees’ qualifications and readiness to serve.

“We are convinced of their suitability,” Abdullahi stated during the session.

Newly appointed commissioners

The newly appointed commissioners are:

Bello Abubakar Wammako (Sokoto)

Hadizatu Uwani Muatapha (Borno)

Senator Marafa Bashir Abba (Taraba)

Ahmed Waziri Hassan (Adamawa)

Bob Helen Inafa (Bayelsa)

Gboyega Oladele (Osun)

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, described the appointments as a call to national service, emphasizing the importance of their roles in shaping Nigeria’s fiscal future.

Background: FG’s push for revenue allocation reform

The appointments come amid renewed efforts by the Federal Government to overhaul Nigeria’s revenue allocation formula. In August, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, directed RMAFC to conduct a comprehensive review aimed at developing a more equitable framework.

During a meeting with RMAFC leadership at his Abuja office, Akume voiced confidence in the Commission’s capacity to deliver a robust and inclusive formula that reflects the country’s evolving fiscal landscape.

According to Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information & Public Relations, the SGF emphasized the need for a system that addresses disparities and enhances public service delivery.

RMAFC Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, assured the SGF that the Commission is finalizing a draft proposal, which will be submitted for review before being presented to the National Assembly for legislative approval.

The initiative marks a significant step in reforming Nigeria’s long-standing revenue distribution model, which has remained unchanged despite shifting economic and security dynamics. The proposed formula aims to ensure a more balanced allocation of resources across federal, state, and local governments.

