The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast varying weather conditions across the country from Monday to Wednesday, with slight dust haze expected in northern states and moderate rainfall across parts of the central and southern regions.

The agency warned of possible flash floods in some states and advised the public to remain alert.

In its three-day weather outlook released Sunday in Abuja, NiMet said that slight dust haze with good visibility is expected over Borno, Zamfara, northern Kaduna, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina States on Monday.

Monday forecast

According to the agency, isolated thunderstorms with light rain are likely in parts of Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon or evening hours.

For the central states, NiMet predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and light rain in the FCT, Nasarawa, and Kogi States later in the day.

The agency also said that cloudy conditions are expected in the southern region on Monday morning, with isolated thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States.

NiMet added that later in the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are anticipated in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States.

Tuesday forecast

NiMet said slight dust haze in good visibility will persist over the northern region on Tuesday, while Taraba and Adamawa are likely to experience “isolated thunderstorms and light rain throughout the day”.

The forecast also indicated sunny skies with intermittent clouds in the central region, alongside early morning thunderstorms in Benue and later moderate rain across FCT, Nasarawa, and Kogi States.

NiMet noted that the southern states will experience cloudy skies with moderate rainfall over Rivers, Cross River, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom in the morning, intensifying later in the day.

The agency cautioned that there is a possibility of flooding in parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River States, urging local authorities to “activate emergency response measures where necessary.”

Wednesday forecast

NiMet projected that sunny skies will dominate most northern states on Wednesday, although isolated thunderstorms and light rain are expected later in the day, particularly in parts of Taraba State.

In the central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected, while isolated thunderstorms with light rain are likely over Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory.

For the southern region, NiMet predicted cloudy conditions in the morning, followed by thunderstorms with moderate rains later in the afternoon and evening across Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom.

Warnings and safety advice

NiMet warned of a high risk of flash floods in flood-prone areas, urging motorists to drive carefully during rainfall. It also advised individuals with asthma and other respiratory challenges to “limit outdoor exposure due to dust particles suspended in the atmosphere over the northern parts of the country.

The agency further cautioned airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for flight planning, and encouraged the public to “follow updates via the agency’s website and communication channels.”