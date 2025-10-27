Gross earnings rose by 87% year-on-year to N5.1 billion, driven by strong net operating income growth

Profit before tax reached N800 million, reflecting a resilient and diversified business model

Total assets climbed to N29.5 billion, supported by N22.5 billion in customer deposits and N15.7 billion in loans and advances

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has announced an ambitious growth plan, inspired by its remarkable performance in the unaudited Q3 2025 management accounts.

The Bank recorded strong growth across key performance indicators, affirming its position as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing and most resilient financial institutions in the mortgage and retail banking space.

From the financials, the Bank has the potential to consistently deliver sustainable value and returns to its shareholders by innovation-driven growth to create inclusive value for a long time to come.

The Bank’s financial results for the Q3 ended September 30, 2025, reflect the resilience of a progressive business model, the diversification of revenue streams, and the steady progress to the execution of a long-term strategic growth plan.

Gross earnings increased by 87% year-on-year to N5.1 billion in Q3 2025 from N2.7 billion in Q3 2024, driven by strong growth in Net Operating income, which increased by 24% year-on-year to N2.2 billion from N1.8 billion in Q3 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) closed at N800.0 million and N755.0 million, respectively, underscoring the strength and resilience of our business model in the markets.

Key balance sheet indicators remain strong with total assets, customer deposits, loans and advances, and shareholders’ equity closing at N29.5 billion, N22.5 billion, N15.7 billion, N5.1 billion, respectively.

The Bank’s focus remains on driving prudent growth, scaling its digital and transaction-led income streams, increasing revenue diversification and disciplined portfolio management across all its products and services.