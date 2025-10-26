The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) from Wednesday, October 29, 2025, following weeks of suspension to enable maintenance and safety checks on the corridor.

In a statement issued by Callistus Unyimadu, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC, the Corporation said the suspension was necessary to ensure passenger safety and improve service reliability.

“The temporary suspension was necessary to carry out critical repairs, maintenance, and system checks on the track and rolling stock to ensure the comfort, reliability and safety of passengers,” the statement said.

It added that the resumption aligns with NRC’s commitment to providing safe and efficient train services while maintaining the highest operational standards.

Backstory

On April 9, NRC suspended operations on the Warri-Itakpe standard gauge rail line following a major technical disruption that halted services on both routes. The incident, which occurred around 1:38 p.m., affected the 8:00 a.m. train from Warri and the 2:00 p.m. service from Itakpe. According to the NRC, multiple engine failures were responsible for the breakdown and also hampered emergency recovery efforts.

In a statement issued by the corporation, a 72-hour suspension was announced to allow for a full audit, resolution of identified issues, and restoration of safe and reliable operations.

However, by April 21, the NRC clarified that while the technical faults had been resolved, operations would remain suspended to allow for further safety checks and system upgrades. The corporation explained that engineers had fixed the core issues, but management extended the suspension period to implement additional safety redundancies and procedural improvements.

These extra measures, the NRC said, were necessary to ensure long-term operational stability and bring the Warri-Itakpe rail service in line with global best practices. Online ticket sales and train schedule

Online ticket and train schedule

The Corporation disclosed that its online booking portal will reopen by 12 noon on Monday, October 27, 2025, to allow passengers to book tickets ahead of the resumption date.

Ticket purchases can be made via https://nrc-fane.ng or at designated train stations nationwide.

Operations will commence with seven coaches, comprising six standard class coaches and one business class coach. NRC also said the train timetable, which includes temporary speed restrictions (TSR) for safety monitoring, will be released on Monday.

The Corporation expressed appreciation to passengers for their patience during the suspension period.

“The Corporation sincerely apologizes to its esteemed passengers and stakeholders for the inconveniences experienced during the period of suspension and appreciates their patience and understanding,” it added.

The Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, reassured passengers of the NRC’s renewed dedication to safe and reliable services as full operations resume on the Warri–Itakpe corridor.

What you should know

In February 2025, operations were halted due to a technical fault but resumed on February 22.

Earlier, in July 2024, a derailment involving several coaches occurred near Ujevwu, Delta State. While no injuries were reported, the incident led to a two-day service suspension for maintenance.