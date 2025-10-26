From the rising threats of cyber fraud to the latest crash in gold prices, we leave no stone unturned in this explosive episode of Drinks and Mics as Tunji holds down the crew once again with Arnold Dublin Green, Bolawatife Odusanya, CEO of Trexm Holdings, along with Gbolabo Awelewa, Chief Business Officer of Esentry.

They start by analyzing the business and security fallout from a cloud computing company called AWS, which Gbolabo explained as “the biggest single point of failure in the world”. He further buttressed his point by highlighting its influence on individuals and businesses. The gang also extensively discussed cybersecurity concerns, specifically discussing the risks associated with feeding personal and organizational data models to AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Moreover, they also discuss the recent crash of gold, which Tunji says appears to be a correlation between gold’s dip and Bitcoin being dragged down.

Arnold went on to add that he was worried about the “frenzy” in gold, as his end-of-year target was $3,500, but the price had risen by almost $1,000 more, which Tunji said had increased by 60% throughout 2025 and 25% in just the last two months.

The fantastic four, as I would love to call them, also addressed the backlash against the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) proposed during the tax reform efforts and the positive impact of local security efforts on oil production.

Watch the latest episode of Drinks and Mics to learn what these game-changing developments mean for your money, business, and the world.