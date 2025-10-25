Gold has quietly become one of Nigeria’s favourite escape routes from economic uncertainty. As inflation keeps climbing and the naira struggles to keep its strength, many Nigerians are looking for a safe place to store their money, and gold is ticking that box.

It doesn’t lose value as quickly as cash, and unlike real estate or stocks, it’s easy to buy, sell, or even pass down.

More Nigerians are beginning to see gold as a savings plan, something you can hold and rely on when times get hard. Nairametrics reported that gold in October 2025 surged to over US $4,250 per ounce, reflecting a roughly 58 % increase year-on-year.

Lagos sits at the heart of this growing demand. Some prefer to keep it as long-term savings, while others buy and sell for profit. Either way, the goal is the same: keep value in something solid.

For anyone in Lagos, finding where to buy gold is the next important step. The city has become the centre of Nigeria’s growing gold trade, with dealers and jewellers offering everything from investment-grade bars to elegant ornaments.

Whether you’re buying your first gram or adding to an existing collection, knowing where to buy matters as much as knowing why you should.

Here are the markets to buy gold in Lagos

Allen Road in Ikeja is one of the busiest and most popular places in Lagos. Many people call it the Dollar Market because of how much buying and selling of foreign currency happens there. The road starts from Obafemi Awolowo Way and links to Opebi Road and Adeniyi Jones to Allen roundabout. Not far from the road is Alade Market, where gold bar traders and jewelries are also seen. By day, Allen Avenue is full of offices, banks, retail stores, restaurants and service businesses. Many companies choose to locate there because it gives them access, and also the presence of modern office spaces Aside from gold and foreign currency, the road is lined with banks, fashion shops, salons, and electronics stores, and plazas for different businesses. Some traders there sell gold jewelry like chains, bangles, and rings. Some shops deal in brand-new gold, while others buy old jewelry and resell it.