The Lagos State Government has insisted that the long-awaited relocation of Computer Village, Ikeja, to the newly‑designated ICT and Business Park in Katangowa, Agbado ‑ Oke ‑ Odo, will soon become a reality.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, during a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Alausa, Lagos.

The relocation of the popular information and computer technology hub has been a topic of intense debate between the Lagos State Government and the various stakeholders.

Oki said that the Babajide Sanwo‑Olu administration was committed to completing the relocation and ending the years of unsuccessful attempts.

He said, “The current site, originally a residential area, has been adversely affected by unplanned development, displacing many residents.’’

The senior Lagos state government official noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo‑Olu, driven by his vision for sustainable urban development, had directed that the new site meet international standards for a seamless transition.

“The government will provide a 15‑hectare site equipped with facilities such as trailer parks, hotels, banks, a police station, a fire station, and other community amenities,” he said.

Flexible payment plan

Arc. Oki called on all stakeholders to collaborate with the developer to ensure a smooth, orderly move to the well‑planned environment.

Meanwhile, the developer handling the proposed new site for the computer village, Sam Ajose, announced that a flexible payment plan would be available to facilitate the transition. He expressed his gratitude to the Lagos State Government and market stakeholders for their cooperation.

Also, speaking at the occasion, the Iya Oloja of the computer village market, Mrs. Abisola Azeez, expressed confidence after the briefing, saying, “All my fears have been allayed. I urge the developer to adhere strictly to design specifications and timelines so that the relocation can be completed in its entirety.”

What you should know

Recall that about a month ago, the Lagos State Government had given traders at the Computer Village in Ikeja an 18-month deadline to relocate to the new market site at Katangowa in the Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area.

Oki, during a stakeholders’ meeting with the traders and the executives of the market, sought their cooperation to ensure that the relocation comes to pass.

Oki said, “The government wants your cooperation to ensure the relocation comes to pass. The time is now. We have to make the project a reality. The relocation period is 18 months.’’

He explained that the Katangowa site, covering 15 hectares, had been fully prepared with the necessary facilities to make it conducive for business.

The relocation, first proposed in 2006, had faced delays due to the slow pace of development work.

Oki added that the current location in Ikeja was originally a residential area converted into a trading hub without government approval. He said the meeting was to carry the traders along in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s inclusive governance style and concern for citizens’ welfare.