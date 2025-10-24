Guinness Nigeria Plc has appointed Ms. Abimbola Ajibola-Jimoh as its company secretary, effective 1st November 2025.

The announcement was made through a filing on the Nigerian Exchange on 23rd October 2025, notifying investors and the public of the development.

Ms. Ajibola-Jimoh takes over from Mrs. Abidemi Ademola, who will step down on 31st October 2025 after two years in the role.

The Board acknowledged her tenure, stating: “Mrs. Ademola served the company and the Board with professionalism, ensuring statutory compliance and supporting corporate transactions.”

Commenting on the new appointment, the Board said: “The Board welcomes her and wishes her all the very best in the role.”

About Ms. Abimbola Ajibola-Jimoh

Ms. Abimbola Ajibola-Jimoh is a legal professional with over ten years of experience in corporate and commercial law, regulatory compliance, data protection, corporate governance, and stakeholder management.

She holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Economic Law from the University of Strathclyde and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Ajibola-Jimoh joined Guinness Nigeria Plc in 2024 from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, and currently serves as the company’s Senior Commercial Legal Manager and Data Protection Officer.

At Guinness Nigeria, she provides company secretarial support to the Board, manages legal advisory, compliance, and data governance functions across the organisation.

She holds professional certifications, including the Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

She is also a Chartered Secretary and Administrator with the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and has completed the Harvard Negotiation program under Harvard ManageMentor.

Following recent developments, Ms. Abimbola Ajibola-Jimoh assumes the role of Company Secretary of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from 1 November 2025.

The Chairman expressed confidence that she would continue to support the company in her expanded role. This comes at a time when Guinness Nigeria is performing strongly in the stock market.

Market trend

Guinness Nigeria started 2025 at N70.25, recovering slightly from a pullback to N49.60 in March 2024.

The stock closed January at N77 but slipped to N74 by the end of February, its only down month so far in 2025.

Momentum picked up in March, with the share price rising steadily in the following months to record a half-year gain of 25.27%.

The second half of the year has been even stronger, marked by a 33% jump in July and further growth in August, pushing the stock to N130.

September was particularly strong, with the share price surging more than 41% in a single month. As of October 23, 2025, Guinness Nigeria shares were trading at N183.80.