On Thursday, October 23, 2025, Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received a new chairman with the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN).

His appointment marks a new phase for the electoral body as it prepares for upcoming election cycles amid increasing public demand for transparency and efficiency in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Professor Amupitan, a senior advocate of Nigeria and deputy vice-chancellor (administration) at the University of Jos, brings over three decades of academic and professional experience to the position.

His background in legal scholarship, governance, and institutional administration is expected to shape INEC’s policy direction in the years ahead.

Amupitan’s education background

A respected legal academic, Amupitan joined the University of Jos in 1989 as an assistant lecturer after completing his Bachelor of Laws at the same institution in 1987 and being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988.

He later obtained his Master of Laws (LL.M) in 1993 and a Doctorate in Law (Ph.D.) in 2007, all from the University of Jos.

He became a Professor of Law in 2008 and was conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2014 for his contributions to the legal profession.

Amupitan has held several administrative and leadership positions within and outside the university. He has served as Head of the Department of Public Law, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Chairman of the Committee of Deans and Directors, and Member of the Governing Council of the University of Jos.

He was also a member of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Governing Council, two key institutions that influence legal education and professional standards in Nigeria.

In December 2023, he was inaugurated as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, a position that further solidified his reputation as an experienced administrator and policy contributor in the education sector.

Amupitan’s scholarstic work

At 58 years old, his areas of specialization include the Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, Corporate Law, and Privatization Law. He has published more than 50 scholarly works, including journal articles, book chapters, and research reports, and has supervised over 40 postgraduate students. His research interests also extend to electoral law reform, petroleum law, and public sector privatization.

According to colleagues, Amupitan is known for his disciplined approach to leadership and his commitment to ethical governance. His appointment as INEC chairman is viewed as an effort to strengthen the institution’s legal and operational framework ahead of future elections.

Professor Amupitan hails from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State. He is married to Dr. (Mrs.) Yemisi Amupitan.

With over 34 years of academic and professional experience, his appointment is expected to bring a combination of legal expertise and administrative discipline to Nigeria’s top electoral body as it continues efforts to improve credibility and trust in the nation’s democratic process.