Guinness Nigeria Plc has published its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting a pretax profit of N15.8 billion, a sharp 315.49% increase from N3.8 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2023.

This performance lifted the company’s 15-month pretax profit to N43.7 billion, marking a strong rebound from a loss of N73.6 billion in the previous period, driven by robust revenue growth.

Revenue for the quarter stood at N98.06 billion, representing a 64.72% increase, while turnover for the 15-month period reached N594.6 billion.

Of this, domestic sales contributed N585.6 billion, while export sales accounted for N9.02 billion.

As expected, the cost of sales climbed with revenue, rising 49.1% to N61.7 billion in the quarter from N41.3 billion in 2023.

Despite this, gross profit still doubled to N36.3 billion, up 100.36% from the same period in 2023.

Less favorably, other income—which includes proceeds from the sale of by-products and gains on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment—fell from N1.3 billion in 2023 to N209.4 million in the current quarter.

Operating expenses also increased, with administrative costs up 41.48% to N4.7 billion and marketing and distribution expenses up 84.49% to N15.3 billion.

Notwithstanding, operating profit more than doubled to N16.4 billion, compared to N7.8 billion in 2023.

Finance expenses stood at N6.0 billion, while finance income was N5.3 billion, leaving a modest net finance cost of N616 million, not enough to dent bottom-line profitability.

Overall, Guinness Nigeria’s pretax profit surged by 315.49% in the quarter under review, while net profit grew by 288.26% to N10 billion, reflecting a strong performance by the brewer in 2025.

Balance sheet

On the balance sheet, total assets rose to N245.9 billion, up 8.78%, with property, plant, and equipment accounting for the bulk at N117.9 billion.

Total equity stood at N28.4 billion, up from N2.1 billion.

However, retained earnings remained negative at N20 billion, though this marks a significant improvement from the negative N46.3 billion recorded previously.

Total liabilities narrowed to N217.5 billion, down 2.87%, with trade and other payables making up the majority at N146.9 billion.

Key highlights (Quarter ended September 30, 2025, vs Quarter ended September 30, 2023)

Revenue: N98.06 billion (+64.72%)

Cost of sales: N61.7 billion (+49.11%)

Gross profit: N36.3 billion (+100.36%)

Operating profit: N16.4 billion (+109.28%)

Pretax profit: N15.8 billion (+315.49%)

Total assets: N245.9 billion (+8.78%)

As of the trading day that ended on October 22, 2025, shares of Guinness Nigeria were priced at N183.8, up 161.57% on the NGX.