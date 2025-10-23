Food price pressures still weigh heavily on Lagos households as the cost of some essential food items surged between January and October 2025.

A monthly food-price survey conducted by the Nairametrics Research Team across major markets (Mile 12, Oyingbo, Daleko, and Mushin) shows that many essential items now sell for nearly double their prices at the start of the year. The survey is carried out in the second week of every month.

Data from market analysis reveals that tomatoes, fish, pepper, and beans saw the sharpest jumps, with some rising by more than 90% in just ten months.

The sharp rise in food prices reflects Nigeria’s ongoing inflationary pressures, driven by high fuel costs, exchange rate volatility, and logistic challenges. With tomatoes, fish, and pepper leading to the surge, consumers continue to bear the brunt of a strained food economy.

10 household food items whose price soared in 2025