Singapore is set to implement stricter immigration rules for its permanent residents (PRs) starting December 1, 2025, under a policy that gives PRs 180 days to renew their re-entry permits (REP) or risk losing their residency status entirely.

The new rule marks a significant shift in how Singapore manages its permanent residency system, particularly for those who live or work overseas for extended periods.

Currently, PRs whose re-entry permits expire have a one-month grace period, and authorities sometimes exercise discretion to reinstate lapsed status. That flexibility, however, will end once the new regulation takes effect.

From December 2025, PRs who remain abroad after their re-entry permits expire will have 180 days to submit a renewal application. Failure to renew within that timeframe will result in automatic revocation of PR status.

Once revoked, there will be no reinstatement or appeal process. PRs who lose their status will need to reapply from scratch for permanent residency or obtain a valid work pass if they wish to return to live or work in Singapore.

What this means

This update is part of broader amendments to the Immigration (Amendment) Act, passed in 2023, aimed at tightening long-term residency rules and ensuring that PRs maintain tangible ties and active engagement with Singapore.

The new regulation will have major implications for Singapore’s global workforce and long-term residents who frequently travel or are stationed overseas. Many PRs working in multinational companies or on foreign assignments could face disruptions if they fail to renew their REPs before they expire.

Losing PR status means forfeiting key benefits such as eligibility for public housing, health subsidies, and simplified re-entry processes. It would also mean starting the immigration process all over again, a procedure that can take months and is subject to stricter approval criteria.

How the 180-day window works

Applications filed within the 180-day window will allow individuals to retain their PR status while the renewal is processed, even if they are abroad without a valid REP.

However, applications submitted after 180 days will not be accepted. Affected individuals may still be allowed one-time entry into Singapore using a Single-Entry Pass, issued at immigration checkpoints, provided they meet standard entry requirements. Afterwards, they must either apply for a work pass or reapply for PR from the beginning.

What PRs should do before the deadline?

With the December 2025 enforcement date approaching, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has urged permanent residents to take proactive steps:

Check REP validity before making long-term travel plans.

Renew early if residing or working overseas.

Stay informed through ICA’s official website and updates.

The tightened framework reflects Singapore’s ongoing effort to strengthen the integrity of its residency system and ensure that PRs maintain a genuine, sustained connection to the country.