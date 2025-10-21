President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Dr. Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, forwarding his name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The nomination, confirmed on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, follows the elevation of Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, who was elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July 2025.

According to Onanuga, Dr. Doro brings over two decades of experience spanning clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, leadership, and community development in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

According to reports disclosed, the President reached the decision during a private meeting with close aides on Monday night, where he discussed filling two cabinet vacancies, including that of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, which became vacant following a recent resignation.

What you should know

If confirmed by the Senate, he will be sworn in at an upcoming Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, officially joining President Tinubu’s cabinet.

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Doro holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA focused on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice.

He is also an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with hands-on experience in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), having worked across urgent care, walk-in centres, general practice, and hospital settings.

Beyond his medical and administrative background, Doro is also recognised for his work in youth mentorship and community service, contributing to social impact initiatives across both the Nigerian diaspora and local communities.

The appointment forms part of the President’s ongoing effort to strengthen his cabinet with technocrats capable of supporting the administration’s reform agenda across key economic and social sectors.

Reports note that Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle signals a continued push toward technically skilled leadership amid ongoing economic reforms and social intervention programmes aimed at stabilising growth and improving service delivery.