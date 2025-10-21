The Federal Government has removed China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited from the Port Harcourt-bound section of the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway over substandard work and issued a 14-day termination notice on the Aba-bound section.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, disclosed this following an inspection of federal road projects in the South-East and South-South regions, according to a statement published on the ministry’s website on Monday.

The statement said Umahi faulted CCECC for poor construction methods and failure to follow the Ministry’s revised codes and standards, describing the 43-kilometre Aba–Port Harcourt stretch as being on the verge of collapse.

Contract to be re-awarded to indigenous contractors

He directed that the Port Harcourt-bound section be descoped from CCECC and re-awarded to competent indigenous contractors, noting that repeated warnings to the company had gone unheeded.

“Speaking during the inspection visit, the Honourable Minister decried the state of the 43-km Aba-Port Harcourt inherited ongoing project handled by CCECC, which he said was on the verge of total collapse.

“He directed that a 14-day notice of termination be issued to the contractor, having regard to the various warning letters issued to the contractor over their poor construction performance on the said job. He further directed that the Port Harcourt bound of the project be descoped and re-awarded to a competent contractor,” the statement read in part.

Umahi stated that the 14-day termination notice requires CCECC to mill out the defective binder and replace it at its own expense, warning that failure to comply within the stipulated period would lead to contract termination.

More insights

The statement further noted that the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, observed steady progress on the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of the Enugu–Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway, Section II – Umuahia Tower to Aba Rail/Road Crossing in Abia State (Contract No. 6209).

He disclosed that the work, handled by Arab Contractors O.A.O. Nigeria Limited, has now reached 85% completion and is moving towards full finalisation.

Umahi directed the Federal Controller of Works in Abia State to conduct weekly inspections of all federal projects in the state. He noted that the goal is to ensure construction quality, identify potential issues early, and verify that all work complies with established standards.

The statement highlighted that this continued oversight is part of the Ministry’s effort to ensure federal road projects are delivered in a safe, durable, and reliable manner.