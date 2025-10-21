Transcorp Hotels Plc reported a 49% year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 2025, reaching N72.31 billion from N48.49 billion in Q3 2024.

Transcorp Hotels Plc reported a 49% year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 2025, reaching N72.31 billion from N48.49 billion in Q3 2024. Profit Before Tax rose by 36% to N22.4 billion, with gross profit margin expanding to 76%, driven by operational efficiency and superior service delivery.

The company strengthened its leadership in hospitality with the launch of a 5,000-seat event centre and triple wins at the Seven Star Luxury Awards.

Transcorp Hotels Plc (“Transcorp Hotels” or “the Company”) (NGX: TRANSCOHOT), the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited results for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2025, recording outstanding performance across key metrics.

The Company delivered N72.31 billion in revenue, a 49% increase from N48.49 billion in Q3 2024, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged 36% to N22.4 billion.

This strong performance reflects Transcorp Hotels’ sustained focus on operational excellence, cost efficiency, and customer-centric innovation, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

With a future-ready growth strategy anchored on sustainability and innovation, the Company continues to unlock exceptional value for shareholders. The recently commissioned 5,000-seat Transcorp Centre is fast positioning Nigeria as Africa’s hub for world-class Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

Key Highlights

▪ Record Revenue Growth

– Revenue up 49% year-on-year, from N48.49 billion (Q3 2024) to N72.31 billion (Q3 2025).

▪ Strong Profitability Momentum

Profit Before Tax rose 36% to N22.4 billion, from N16.44 billion in Q3 2024.

Gross Profit Margin expanded to 76%, up from 71% in Q3 2024 — driven by operational efficiency and superior service delivery.

Management Commentary

Chairman, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, commented:

“This impressive Q3 performance underscores our time-tested strategy focused on cost discipline, operational efficiency, and putting the customer at the heart of everything we do. We remain committed to delivering sustainable profitability and long-term value for our investors.”

Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, added:

“Our Q3 2025 results reflect our unwavering drive for excellence and our commitment to redefining hospitality in Africa. With the success of our newly commissioned 5,000-seat event centre, we are proud to be positioning Nigeria as the preferred destination for global conferences and events, while scaling sustainable value for our shareholders.

With its iconic hospitality assets and dedicated team, Transcorp Hotels continues to strengthen its leadership in the sector, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and service excellence

Worthy of mention is the recent triple win at the globally renowned Seven Star Luxury Awards, winning:

Best Luxury Business Hotel (Nigeria & Africa),

Best Luxury Event and Conference Centre (Nigeria & Africa) and

Best CEO of the Year

About Transcorp Hotels Plc

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, one of Africa’s leading listed companies with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Hotels is redefining hospitality standards in Africa through its businesses, including the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality destination, and digital platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

www.transcorphotels.com