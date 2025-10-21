The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched a new electronic platform that will digitize the processing of drug integrity tests and visa clearance certificates across the country.

The platform, known as the Drug Integrity Test and Visa E-Administration System (DITViCAS), was introduced on Tuesday, October 21, in Abuja. It is expected to fast-track the issuance of certificates, curb human interference, and promote efficiency in the agency’s operations.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), described the launch as a paradigm shift in our fight against the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking

End of manual clearance process

According to the NDLEA, the new portal will replace the manual process that previously required physical appearances and lengthy document verification.

“For years, the process of obtaining an NDLEA Visa Clearance Certificate, required by certain source and transit countries, has been characterized by documentation, physical appearances, and lengthy verification cycles. This manual process was no doubt prone to human interference, delays, and a host of other issues.

“With the flag-off of the Online Visa Clearance Portal today, we are bringing an end to those bottlenecks. The system delivers automation across all processes and operations associated with the administration of the Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance with interfaces for effective collaboration with partner agencies,” the agency said.

The NDLEA added that private medical centres can now partner with the agency as accredited drug testing centres, allowing applicants to schedule their tests at preferred locations and times.

How the system works

Explaining the process, Marwa said applicants can now complete their requests online without visiting NDLEA offices.

Visit the official NDLEA portal: www.drugandvisa.ndlea.gov.ng

Create an account and log in.

Select the service required, either Drug Integrity Test or Visa Clearance Certificate.

Book an appointment at any available NDLEA-accredited centre.

Choose a convenient date and location for the test or verification.

The desk officer conducts the drug test and inputs the results into the system.

The system automatically generates the Drug Test Certificate upon completion of the testing process.

The Visa Clearance process is finalized within three days, or up to one week in exceptional cases.

Student drug tests

The NDLEA boss said the new service would be extended to students of tertiary institutions as part of the agency’s campaign to reduce drug demand across Nigeria.

“The extension of the service to students of tertiary institutions, and others is to significantly foster drug demand reduction across the country without any attempt to stigmatize any student or anyone, while our rehabilitation and counselling centres are open for those who test positive to ensure that no one is left without care,” he said.

More details

Marwa said the new system includes advanced background check protocols to prevent drug syndicates from exploiting travel procedures and to protect Nigeria’s international image

He explained that the drug integrity test is designed as a preventive tool to identify early signs of substance use and provide timely intervention rather than punishment.

According to him, the platform also serves a wider purpose by allowing institutions, organizations, parents, and prospective couples to easily request verified drug test certificates.

Marwa described the initiative as a non-judgmental pathway that promotes healthier communities, safer workplaces, and a more secure national workforce, aligning with the NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign.