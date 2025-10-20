The NGX Premium Index has recorded an impressive 53.86% return so far in 2025, driven by solid gains across the large-cap stocks that make up the index.

In comparison, the broader All-Share Index is up 44.74%, while the NGX 30 has risen 42.69%, indicating that the Premium Index has outperformed other major benchmarks so far this year.

The NGX Premium Index tracks companies on the Nigerian Exchange that meet high standards of corporate governance, transparency, and market liquidity.

To qualify, a company must have free float shares valued at N40 billion or more, meet a minimum capital requirement of N200 billion, and score at least 70% on the NGX Corporate Governance Rating System, among other criteria.

These requirements are aimed at ensuring that listed companies have adequate market depth and strong governance structures that promote investor confidence.

Since 2020, the Premium Index has closed each year in positive territory. With a 53.86% gain so far in 2025, it remains on course for another positive year, though still below its 2020 record performance of 64.01%.

This report reviews the individual stocks that make up the Premium Board and their year-to-date performance in 2025

Here they are.

Seplat Energy Plc ranks eighth on the list and is the only oil and gas company in the Premium index, with a modest year-to-date gain of 3.81%. Although the performance appears modest, it shows resilience, given that the stock has recorded only two strong positive months and mostly flat trading so far in 2025. The stock opened at N5,700 in January and slipped by 12.91% to N4,964.4 in May, before rebounding at 9.78% in June, a clear turning point in its performance. Despite largely quiet trading in the following three months, October has shown renewed strength, up about 10% to N5,917.2, as sentiment improves in the oil and gas sector. Seplat’s unaudited Q2 2025 results for the period ended June 30, 2025, show a pre-tax profit of N139.4 billion, down slightly by 0.76% from N140.5 billion in Q2 2024. Combined with Q1, first-half pre-tax profit surged 86% year-on-year to N454.1 billion, supported by strong revenue growth.