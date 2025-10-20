BUA Foods Plc earned N1.53 trillion in revenue and N266 billion in profit after tax in 2024.

Its biggest moneymaker is the Flour division, followed by Sugar, Pasta, and a fast-growing Rice segment.

BUA Foods operates in essential food markets with stable demand, giving it a defensive edge during economic volatility.

BUA Foods Plc has quietly become one of Nigeria’s most profitable consumer goods companies.

The Lagos-based food giant operates across several essential food segments sugar, flour, pasta, rice, and supplies both industrial users and households nationwide.

The company was formally established in 2021 after the merger of five BUA Group subsidiaries and was listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in January 2022.

In just three years as a public company, BUA Foods has evolved into a N1.5 trillion-revenue machine and a key player in Nigeria’s food security drive.

Dominating staples

BUA Foods earns nearly all its revenue from the processing and sale of everyday staples consumed across the country. Its operations are grouped into four main divisions — Flour, Sugar, Pasta, and Others (which includes rice, edible oils and packaged foods).

The Flour division has emerged as the company’s biggest earner. Revenue from flour and semolina surged to about N233.9 billion in 2024, more than doubled the N104.3 billion generated in 2023. This growth was driven by expanded milling capacity and higher product pricing amid Nigeria’s inflationary environment.

The Sugar division, long considered BUA’s backbone, recorded N735.4 billion in sales, almost doubling the figure from N422.8 billion in 2023, as pricing pressure and raw sugar import costs weighed on margins.

Meanwhile, the Pasta business more than doubled its turnover to N541.5 billion, thanks to growing local demand and increased market share.

The Others segment—covering rice and edible oils—delivered a breakout performance, with revenue soaring to N16.9 billion from just N2.10 billion a year earlier. The sharp rise reflects the company’s strategic diversification into high-growth packaged food categories.

The numbers tell the story

For the full year ended 31 December 2024, BUA Foods reported N1.53 trillion in revenue, up 109% from N729 billion in 2023. Profit after tax jumped to N266 billion, more than double the prior year’s N112 billion.

The strong performance continued into 2025. For the six months ended June 2025, unaudited results showed revenue of N912.5 billion and a net profit of N260 billion, with earnings per share rising to N14.45 from N7.27 a year earlier.

There were no major shifts in the revenue mix, underscoring consistent growth across the company’s main business lines.

Market power and competitors

BUA Foods competes head-to-head with Dangote Sugar Refinery, Flour Mills of Nigeria, and Honeywell Flour Mills (now part of FMN) in Nigeria’s multibillion-naira staples market.

Its scale, vertical integration, and logistics network spanning refineries and plants in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kwara, and Kano give it a cost advantage and national reach that few rivals can match.

The company benefits from steady, inelastic demand for basic food products, insulating it from the volatility that affects discretionary goods. As Nigeria’s population continues to expand, the long-term demand outlook for BUA’s products remains strong.

Where the cash flows

BUA Foods’ 2024 cash flow statement shows that operations generated N504.8 billion in net cash, reflecting strong underlying profitability.

About N31.5 billion was reinvested in new plants and equipment — particularly in the Flour and Pasta divisions, while N624.2 billion went toward dividends and debt servicing.

The company declared a N13 per share dividend for 2024, up from N5.50 in 2023, rewarding investors as profits soared.

In the first half of 2025, the company generated a cash flow of N145 billion from operating activities, out of which it spent N57.7 billion on investing and another N82.3 billion on repaying loans and interest repayments.

How the money it makes is shared

The 2024 value-added statement reveals how BUA Foods allocates its earnings:

Providers of funds (finance costs): N203 billion

Government (taxes): N18 billion

Employees (wages and benefits): N6.17 billion

Reinvestment and depreciation: N9.3 billion

Retained profit: N263 billion

In effect, more than half of the company’s value created was retained for shareholders, while substantial sums were reinvested to support future expansion.

BUA Foods’ business model is built on scale and integration — controlling the entire value chain from raw material sourcing to final distribution. Its products reach consumers through an extensive network of distributors, wholesalers, and retail partners across Nigeria.

The company’s diversification into rice and edible oils, alongside continued investments in sugar and flour production, positions it as one of the most balanced players in the African food industry.

With a 2024 market capitalization of about N7.4 trillion and a dominant domestic footprint, BUA Foods continues to strengthen its role as a core pillar in Nigeria’s quest for food self-sufficiency.

Finally, BUA Foods Plc makes money by feeding Nigeria, literally. Its integrated operations across sugar, flour, pasta, rice, and oils generate consistent revenues and solid profits.

Flour and sugar remain the core engines, while pasta and oils are the fast-growing frontiers.

Amid economic volatility, BUA Foods’ focus on essentials ensures demand resilience and steady cash generation.

The company’s rapid rise from a restructuring in 2021 to a trillion-naira-revenue group in 2024 highlights a simple truth in Nigeria’s food market, few companies are as well-positioned, or as profitable, as BUA Foods.