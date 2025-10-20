Curacel’s AI-powered remote inspection system enables faster, fraud-resistant motor policy issuance and claims assessment through guided video capture and real-time analysis.

The workflow integrates tightly with Cornerstone’s systems, automating NIID checks and streamlining operations for improved speed, consistency, and transparency.

Unveiled at IMT 4.0, the solution is now live and scaling, aligning with industry goals for digitisation, customer-centricity, and operational efficiency.

Curacel today announced it has deployed an end-to-end, AI-powered remote vehicle inspection workflow with Cornerstone Insurance Plc (“Cornerstone”), transforming how motor policies are issued and claims are assessed. First unveiled at the IMT 4.0 conference on September 18, 2025, the Curacel-built experience replaces field visits with a secure web link, guided video capture, real-time damage analysis, and direct handoff into Cornerstone’s Cici and claims systems.

Leveraging Curacel’s insurance-grade AI platform, every inspection can be completed faster, verified more consistently, and safeguarded against fraud through automated NIID validity checks. Resources and attention move where they matter most: toward clear decisions for customers at policy activation and at claim time.

“We rebuilt inspections around the customer: a web link, guided capture, AI analysis, Cici integration, and NIID checks,” said Oluwarotimi Adedeji, Deputy CTO at Cornerstone. “Every assessment an adjuster needs is now done by AI within minutes.”

What Curacel Delivered

Zero-install access: A secure web link guides customers—no app downloads.

Guided capture: Simple prompts to record a ~one-minute vehicle video that covers key angles.

Computer vision in real time: Curacel’s AI analyzes footage instantly, flags visible damage/quality issues, and generates a structured report.

Integrity by default: Automated NIID validity checks and audit-ready metadata.

Tight integrations: Seamless handoff of outputs into Cici and claims queues for underwriting and adjudication.

Impact on Cornerstone’s Offerings

Speed to decision: Pre-policy inspections that took days now complete within hours, with many assessments finalized within minutes after upload.

Operational efficiency: Fewer site visits and less manual data entry lower overhead and rework.

Consistency & transparency: Standardized, AI-assisted assessments improve documentation quality and reduce disputes, giving customers clearer visibility.

Alignment with Market Priorities

The Curacel-powered workflow advances industry goals around digitisation, fraud control, and service quality. By bringing remote inspections live in production, Cornerstone demonstrates how Curacel Auto’s practical AI can deliver measurable outcomes for policyholders and internal teams alike.

How It Works (At a Glance)

Customer receives a secure link and opens it on any device (no app). Guided prompts capture a ~one-minute vehicle video. Curacel’s AI analyzes the footage in real time and compiles a structured assessment. System triggers NIID validity checks. Output moves into Cici and claims workflows for issuance or settlement.

Announced at IMT 4.0

Curacel and Cornerstone previewed the end-to-end workflow at IMT 4.0 (September 18, 2025), demonstrating the live experience and early user feedback ahead of today’s public rollout.

Availability

The Curacel-powered remote inspection workflow is live at Cornerstone and will continue to scale across motor insurance use cases in the coming months.

About Curacel

Curacel is an AI platform for insurers across Africa, delivering real-time underwriting and claims decisioning, computer-vision inspections, fraud controls, and seamless integrations. Curacel helps carriers reduce operational costs and provide faster, more transparent customer experiences.