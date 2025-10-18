Nollywood, with a growing annual ticket sales of N12 billion as of 2024, is not slowing down anytime soon.

Over the past few years, Nigerian movies have been pulling massive numbers at the box office, proving that local films can stand shoulder to shoulder with foreign blockbusters.

From heartfelt dramas to hilarious comedies and action-packed stories, these films fill up cinemas and break records every weekend.

In the movie world, the opening weekend is a big deal; it is the first real test of how well a film will perform in cinemas. It usually covers the first three days of release, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when excitement is highest, and fans rush to see the film while it is still fresh.

A strong opening weekend not only brings in huge ticket sales but also builds momentum through word of mouth and social media buzz, helping a film stay longer in cinemas and attract even more viewers.

Big names like Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Kayode Kasum have been leading this bandwagon with a few newcomers over the last four years coming to join the train.

This list of the Top 10 Nollywood movies with the highest-grossing opening weekends ever shows just how far the industry has come and how powerful those first three cinema days can be.

Open weekend gross: N60.2 million Released on December 24, 2021, Christmas in Miami was produced by Ayo Makun (AY) as part of his popular “AY’s Merry Men” holiday series. The comedy was directed by Robert Peters and featured AY, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Osita Iheme, Francis Duru, and John Amos.

Shot across Nigeria and the United States, the film follows a multicultural family comedy set around a global Christmas celebration in Miami.

With an opening weekend haul of N60,232,775, the film reaffirmed AY’s position as one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful producers, combining star power, humor, and festive storytelling to attract large audiences.