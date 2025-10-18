Tolu Obamuroh, who formerly served as Associate General Counsel at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, has been appointed Partner at the Paris office of White & Case LLP, a leading global law firm headquartered in New York.

His promotion, effective January 1, 2026, places him in the firm’s International Arbitration Practice, making him the only Nigerian-qualified lawyer in this year’s global partner class.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Obamuroh on the appointment in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President described the promotion as a testament to Nigerian excellence, professionalism, and global competitiveness, noting that Obamuroh represents a generation of young Nigerians who continue to distinguish themselves across international fields.

White & Case noted that only three lawyers were elevated to partner within its International Arbitration Practice this year, underscoring the significance of Obamuroh’s selection. His promotion also highlights the growing recognition of African practitioners in the global dispute resolution community

Career background and global arbitration experience

Before joining White & Case, Obamuroh served as Associate General Counsel at the Lagos Court of Arbitration (LCA), where he oversaw arbitration proceedings and advised on institutional frameworks that shaped Nigeria’s growing dispute resolution ecosystem. This experience prepared him for a global arbitration career that has seen him represent sovereign states, corporations, and committees in complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes.

At White & Case, he has advised clients before leading arbitral institutions, including the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), and Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

His portfolio includes representing a West African state in an ICSID arbitration against a Korean investor in the oil and gas sector, an African government in a dispute with a Chinese investor, and a European construction company in an ICC arbitration over a hydroelectric project in Chile.

He also acted for one of the claimants in a dispute concerning the Panama Canal project and for a Nigerian energy company in a shareholder disagreement under LCIA rules. These cases have established him as one of the leading voices among the next generation of African arbitration practitioners.

Academic contributions and recognition

Beyond legal practice, Obamuroh lectures on international arbitration at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and CY Paris School of Law. He is widely respected for his thought leadership in arbitration and has published works on dispute resolution and investment arbitration.

He holds an LL.M. from Columbia Law School, a law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, and was called to the Nigerian Bar after graduating from the Nigerian Law School.

His achievements have earned him recognition in Lexology’s Arbitration Future Leaders (France) list from 2021 to 2025 and Africa Arbitration Academy’s lists of the continent’s top 30 and 50 rising arbitration practitioners.

Obamuroh’s promotion to Partner reflects the growing global recognition of Nigerian excellence in the legal profession. From his early days at the Lagos Court of Arbitration to becoming a Partner at White & Case in Paris, his journey embodies a new generation of Nigerian professionals shaping international law and governance.