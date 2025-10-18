Rising inflation and shrinking disposable income have pushed more Nigerian shoppers to switch brands in search of affordability and value. Some household essentials recorded high levels of brand switching, reflecting growing pressure on household budgets.

Many Nigerian consumers are rethinking what they buy, prioritizing affordability and value over brand loyalty as inflation erodes their purchasing power

Recent data from NielsenIQ, a global data and analytics company, titled “NIQ 2025 Consumer Outlook survey”, shows that almost six in every ten shoppers have switched brands in the past year due to increased prices.

“Almost 6 in every 10 shoppers have switched brands in the past 1 year due to increased prices

“Toothpaste, cooking oil, and laundry products continue to exhibit the highest levels of brand switching, while the beverage category posts better loyalty,” the report stated

Essentials top the switching chart

Top switchers

Toothpaste: 52% of people changed brands (only 1% less than in 2024).

Cooking oil: 37% switched (10% fewer than in 2024).

Cleaning and laundry products: 34% switched (23% fewer than in 2024).

Milk: 34% switched (11% fewer than in 2024).

Skincare products: 33% switched (7% fewer than in 2024).

Body care products: 30% switched (12% fewer than in 2024).

Breakfast cereal: 22% switched (1% fewer than in 2024).

Hair care: 20% switched (3% fewer than in 2024).

Lower switchers

Tea: 17% switched (5% fewer than in 2024).

Soft drinks: 16% switched (16% fewer than in 2024).

Energy drinks: 13% switched.

Feminine care products: 12% switched.

Juice and nectars: 10% switched.

Alcoholic drinks: 10% switched.

Yoghurt: 9% switched.

Telecom services: 9% switched.

Brand trust drivers

The NielsenIQ report also showed that Nigerian shoppers still value trust even as they change brands.

“99% of Nigerian consumers say that trusting the brand they’re buying from is very or somewhat important,” the report stated.

Product quality and consistency remain the most critical trust factor, influencing 76% of shoppers. Customer service and responsiveness followed at 63%, while transparent business practices stood at 58%. Recommendations from friends and family, and environmental sustainability, both ranked at 57%.

Nigerians are also showing growing interest in brands that reflect local identity and social impact. Forty-three per cent of shoppers said diversity and inclusion in branding matters to them, while 41% cited community involvement and local production as important.

A good number of Nigerians are also showing growing interest in products sourced from or made in my home country, ranking at 41%.

More insights

Open markets, neighborhood grocery stores, and supermarkets are the top shopping channels for Nigerians, each serving distinct grocery needs and purchase missions.

Open markets remain the leading shopping channel for Nigerians, especially for large pantry restocking, with 64% of shoppers using them for bulk purchases. They are also seen as the best places to find everything needed and get the best prices. Their dominance stems from competitive pricing, wide product variety, and the flexibility to bargain directly with vendors. The markets attract budget-conscious shoppers who prioritize value and variety over comfort or convenience.

Neighborhood stores are the top choice for quick top-up shopping; 43% of shoppers prefer this for buying items needed right away. They appeal to shoppers seeking convenience and accessibility, often located within residential areas. These stores also rank highest for making customers feel at home, offering a personal touch and familiarity that larger outlets can’t replicate. Their strength lies in serving daily, immediate needs with minimal effort or travel.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets attract consumers who prioritize the shopping experience over price. 41% of shoppers say they enjoy hanging out in these modern retail spaces. They also lead in creating a comfortable and organized environment where 36% of shoppers report feeling at home. With clean facilities, air conditioning, and entertainment options, these outlets transform shopping into a leisure activity rather than just a necessity.