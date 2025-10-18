BUA Foods Plc has notified shareholders and investors of a possible delay in filing its Q3 2025 results, originally slated for October 30, 2025.

The company disclosed this in a statement published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on September 17, 2025, and signed by its Company Secretary, Oluseye Alayande.

According to the notice, the delay is due to certain internal changes that require a migration in the company’s data setup, which may affect the timing of the Q3 report.

BUA Foods stated that the unaudited financial statements for Q3 2025 will now be filed on or before November 14, 2025.

In line with this adjustment, the company noted that the closed period for trading in its shares, which began on October 1, 2025, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 results to the investing public.

If the upcoming Q3 results come in strong, they could further lift the company’s share price, which is already up 56.63% year-to-date, similar to the rally that followed the release of its Q2 results.

Q2 and H1 performance

BUA Foods reported a pretax profit of N276.1 billion for the first half of 2025, representing a 101.26% increase from N137.1 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Profit for the second quarter alone stood at N139.7 billion.

The strong earnings were largely driven by higher sales, as turnover for the half year rose to N912.5 billion from N672.3 billion in the previous year, with Q2 revenue amounting to N470.2 billion.

Of the total half-year revenue, bakery flour contributed N352 billion, fortified sugar accounted for N303.7 billion, pasta sales reached N96.9 billion, and non-fortified sugar generated N93.7 billion, with other product lines making up the remainder.

For comparison, in the nine-month period of 2024, BUA Foods reported a pretax profit of N215.6 billion, up 93.58% year-on-year, with revenue at N1.07 trillion.

With the 2025 nine-month results yet to be released, the company’s financial performance is expected to surpass last year’s figures, supported by more stable macroeconomic conditions.

Year-to-date, BUA Foods’ shares are up 56.63%, contributing to the Nigerian stock market’s 44.7% gain, given the company’s substantial weighting of over 12% in the All-Share Index.

Market trend:

BUA Foods started 2025 at N415 per share, edging slightly higher to N418 by the end of March, a modest 0.72% gain in the first quarter.

Momentum improved in the second quarter, driven by a 5.26% rise in May that lifted the stock to N440.

Although June and July saw moderate movements, bullish sentiment surged in August, with the stock climbing over 28% to N590, its strongest monthly performance so far, likely influenced by the company’s H1 results released in late July.

Overall, the stock gained 37.19% in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter so far, it has maintained a stable uptrend, with shares trading at N650 as of the week ended October 17, 2025.