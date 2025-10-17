Wema Bank Plc has announced that it has concluded the second tranche of its N50 billion Special Placement, which was fully subscribed, further strengthening its capital base.

According to the Bank’s press release of October 17, 2025, the development marks another significant milestone in the execution of the Bank’s capital management program aimed at fortifying its balance sheet, supporting future growth ambitions, and ensuring full compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) revised minimum capital requirements.”

The capital raise follows the successful completion of a N150 billion Rights Issue in September 2025, bringing Wema Bank’s total qualifying capital to N264.87 billion, well above the CBN’s N200 billion threshold for Commercial Banks with National Authorization.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Moruf Oseni, Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank, stated:

“We are delighted to have received all necessary regulatory approvals for our N50 billion special placement. This marks another major step in our strategy to strengthen Wema Bank’s capital base, enhance liquidity, and position the institution to pursue emerging opportunities for sustained growth. We appreciate the continued confidence and support of our shareholders, regulators, and customers as we execute our growth agenda.”

Proceeds from the placement will be used to accelerate the Bank’s digital transformation, deepen penetration across retail, SME, and corporate segments, and expand lending capacity to key productive sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The funds will also support ongoing investments in technology and human capital development, boosting operational efficiency and service excellence.

By completing this tranche, Wema Bank has de-risked its capital position ahead of the March 2026 deadline, earning additional investor confidence as some peers continue to scramble to meet regulatory requirements

What you should know

On September 10, 2025, Wema Bank announced the completion of its N150 billion rights issue, boosting qualifying capital to N214.7 billion.

This puts the Bank comfortably above the N200 billion CBN threshold and well ahead of the March 2026 deadline.

While some peers scramble to raise capital, Wema has de-risked early, earning it extra investor confidence.

Financial performance and market sentiment

With the release of Q3 2025 results expected soon, Wema Bank’s strong first-half performance is expected to continue.

The Bank reported a pre-tax profit of N100.5 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a 229.12% increase from N30.5 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

On the balance sheet, total assets climbed to N3.9 trillion, representing a 10.53% increase compared to December 2024. Retained earnings also grew to N169.3 billion, up from N103.2 billion at the end of last year.

This sustained growth and solid capital position have continued to boost investor sentiment, reflected in Wema Bank’s share price performance.

So far this year, the stock has recorded a year-to-date (YtD) gain of 106.69%, topping the Nigerian banking sector.