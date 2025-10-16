The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading session on October 16, 2025, on a strong note, advancing by 612.8 points to break past the 148,000-mark.

Starting the day at 147,742.2 points, the benchmark index climbed 0.41% to settle at 148,355.1 as market activity picked up momentum.

Trading volume rose to 432 million shares, up from 388 million shares recorded the previous day.

In terms of market capitalization, the Exchange closed at N94.1 trillion, higher than N93.7 trillion achieved in the prior session, across 23,665 deals.

On the gainers’ chart, NSLTECH and STERLINGNG led with impressive advances of 7.06% and 6.49% respectively.

Conversely, SUNUASSUR and HMCALL were the day’s top laggards, shedding 9.71% and 7.53%.

CONHALLPLC and ACCESSCORP dominated the activity chart, emerging as the most traded stocks by volume.

Market summary Current ASI: 148,355.1

Previous ASI: 147,742.2

Day Change: +0.41%

Year-to-Date Performance: +44.14%

Volume Traded: 432 million shares

Market Cap: N94.1 trillion. Top 5 gainers NSLTECH: Up 7.06% to N0.91

STERLINGNG: Up 6.49% to N8.20

LIVESTOCK: Up 5.33% to N7.90

TIP: Up 5.18% to N14.00

MAYBAKER: Up 4.99% to N17.90 Top 5 losers SUNUASSUR: Down 9.71% to N5.21

HMCALL: Down 7.53% to N4.05

DAARCOMM: Down 6.36% to N1.03

SOVRENINS: Down 6.05% to N3.26

CUSTODIAN: Down 4.55% to N42.00

Trading volume

Daily trading volume reached 432 million shares, higher than the 388 million shares exchanged on the previous day.

CONHALLPLC led the pack with 40.9 million shares, followed closely by ACCESSCORP with 40.3 million.

GTCO ranked third with 27.5 million shares, while ZENITHBANK and TANTALIZER completed the top five with 25 million and 22.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO led the chart with trades worth N2.57 billion.

ARADEL followed closely with N2.52 billion, while ZENITHBANK recorded N1.7 billion.

NESTLE posted N1.3 billion, and MTNN rounded off the top five with N1.06 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed mixed.

DANGCEM rose 2.42%, LAFARGE gained 2.31%, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES added 1.69%, ARADEL advanced 0.48%, STANBIC IBTC climbed 0.17%, and MTNN inched up 0.06%.

On the downside, FIDELITYBK shed 0.25%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks:

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 2.4%, ACCESSCORP edged up 0.19%, and GTCO added 0.11%.

UBA declined 0.94%, while ZENITHBANK slipped 0.07%.

Market outlook