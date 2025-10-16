The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the Federal Government’s directive enforcing the “no work, no pay” policy on striking university lecturers, emphasised that the union’s position remains “no pay, no work”

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the union’s position known on Wednesday while addressing newsmen after his visit to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

According to Ajaero, it is illogical for government to expect productivity from workers who have not been paid their entitlements, adding that the policy was unjust and insensitive.

Root causes of industrial action

Ajaero attributed the recurrent strikes in Nigeria’s education sector to the government’s failure to honour agreements made with labour unions since 2009.

“The cause is non-payment, and the consequence is no work,” he said, urging the Federal Government to address the root causes of labour unrest instead of punishing affected workers.

He announced that all unions in the education sector would meet on Monday to deliberate on a joint response to what he described as the government’s neglect of the sector.

Ajaero warned that the continued neglect of education was eroding Nigeria’s human capital development. He noted that threats of salary withholding were demoralising teachers and lecturers, forcing many to migrate abroad in search of better opportunities.

He stressed that fixing the education sector would not only revitalise the economy but also enhance social stability.

Backstory

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to meet its demands, which include payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAAs), release of revitalisation funds, improved university governance, better working conditions, fair promotions, and an end to lecturer victimisation.

When the government failed to act within the deadline, ASUU began a two-week warning strike on Monday, October 13, 2025. The union said the action became necessary after several failed discussions with the government.

In response, the Federal Government invoked the “no work, no pay” policy, warning that lecturers who joined the strike would lose their salaries for the period. The government argued the strike violated labour laws and disrupted academic calendars.

ASUU has rejected the directive, saying its demands are legitimate. The union said it was not undeterred by threats and was ready to make sacrifices to secure lasting improvements in Nigeria’s university system.