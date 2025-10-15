Chairman of UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, has called for the urgent mobilization of Africa’s estimated $4 trillion in domestic capital to address the continent’s infrastructure and development challenges, without placing additional strain on government budgets.

Speaking at a seminar ‘Boosting Productivity Growth in the Digital Age’ at the IMF/World Bank Meetings on Wednesday, Elumelu emphasized the transformative potential of unlocking local capital through smart public-private partnerships.

“It’s estimated that we have over $4 trillion in domestic capital on the continent of Africa,” Elumelu said. “If we can mobilize this, we will not put strain on the government’s fiscal budget.”

Highlighting Africa’s pressing issues

He highlighted the continent’s pressing issues, including energy poverty and digital infrastructure gaps, noting that over 50% of Africa’s population still lacks access to electricity.

At the same time, he pointed to the continent’s demographic advantage, with more than 60% of the population under the age of 30.

“They are quite creative, energetic, and want to contribute their own part to the development of the continent,” Elumelu said. “But there’s significant capital constraints.”

Importance of building trust and accountability

To overcome these barriers, Elumelu stressed the importance of building trust and accountability between governments and the private sector.

“We need to make sure that the domestic savings and capital mobilization on the continent is actually working for its people and channeling their resources in the required area,” he said.

He argued that improving access to electricity would significantly boost productivity and youth employment, enabling Africa to better support global economic growth.

“Inclusion is not automatic. Inclusion is deliberate. We need to have African voices on the table,” Elumelu stated. “Digital inclusion in the 21st century is economic inclusion. If we want to deal with inequality, if we want to create and democratize prosperity across the globe, we must deal with some of these issues.”

Creating enabling environments that attract private investment

Calling for “smart partnerships that work,” Elumelu urged governments to create enabling environments that attract private investment, while ensuring transparency and good governance.

“Government must provide accountability, transparency, and help to create the enabling environment that will allow the private capital to mobilize to work for people,” he said. “So that collectively we can improve productivity efficiency on the continent.”

What you should know

Elumelu’s latest call follows his recent push for improved governance and transparency across Africa to unlock sustainable development and attract foreign investment.

Speaking at the Norwegian–African Business Summit, Elumelu emphasized that Africa’s transformation depends on creating an enabling environment for investors.

Elumelu stressed that transparency in governance is essential for long-term progress. He warned against systems that favor a select few, arguing that such practices deter investment and hinder inclusive growth.