Verve partners with Google Play to celebrate Vervelife 8.0, offering fans a luxurious, all-expense-paid night at Eko Hotel & Suites and exclusive access to the event on November 1, 2025.

Participants who register and transact with a Verve card on Google Play enjoy instant discounts of up to 10% on apps, games, and entertainment.

The initiative promotes the fusion of tech, fitness, and lifestyle, empowering Nigerians to access global platforms while enjoying premium local experiences.

Verve, Africa’s leading domestic payment card scheme, is taking lifestyle and fitness to the next level with an exciting partnership with Google Play, in celebration of Vervelife 8.0, Africa’s biggest fitness and lifestyle event, happening Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the iconic Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Now in its eighth edition, Vervelife has grown from a local fitness activation into a Pan-African lifestyle movement, captivating millions with high-energy workouts, expert-led wellness sessions, vibrant dance routines, and an unforgettable afterparty experience.

This year, Verve is turning up the excitement by teaming up with Google Play to offer fans something truly special: A luxurious, all-expense-paid night at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites and exclusive access to the electrifying Vervelife 8.0 on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

To participate, simply register and transact with a Verve card on Google Play. But that’s not all, participants also get instant discounts of up to 10% on Google Play subscriptions, including apps, games, and entertainment. It’s a win-win: fuel your digital lifestyle while unlocking premium perks.

This campaign goes beyond rewards, it’s about the powerful fusion of tech, fitness, and lifestyle, making it easier than ever for Nigerians to tap into global platforms like Google Play using their Verve cards, while enjoying curated lifestyle benefits at the convenience of their homes.

So, what are you waiting for? Register and transact with your Verve Card on Google Play and get ready for an unforgettable fitness party at Vervelife 8.0.

For full details on how to attend Vervelife 8.0 on Saturday, November 1, 2025, visit myverveworld.com/life. Make sure to bring your Verve card along, you won’t want to miss out!